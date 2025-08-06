Search icon

News

06th Aug 2025

Birmingham Airport runway shut after ‘incident with aircraft’

Joseph Loftus

Birmingham Airport runway shut after 'incident with aircraft'

BREAKING

A runway at Birmingham Airport has been shut after an incident involving an aircraft.

In a statement, the airport said: “Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.

“We will keep passengers already at the airport informed, and those due to travel later today are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

“We will continue to issue updates when we can.”

It’s been reported that many flights are being diverted to alternate airports.

Pictures from the airport show a light aircraft which appears to have no landing gear.

The plane is surrounded by emergency vehicles.

All departures and arrivals have been stopped until 6pm after the plane, a twin-engined Beech King Air, declared an in-flight emergency and diverted to Birmingham.

The plane had been originally planned to fly to Belfast.

The plane is reportedly the same model that crashed at Southend airport in July killing all four people on board.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Holidaymakers find incredible hack that lets you use your phone data abroad

Affiliate

Holidaymakers find incredible hack that lets you use your phone data abroad

By Stephen Hurrell

Ibiza Final Boss offered free accommodation to keep the party going

Ibiza

Ibiza Final Boss offered free accommodation to keep the party going

By JOE

Petition to call an immediate general election passes 100,000 signatures

General Election

Petition to call an immediate general election passes 100,000 signatures

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Supermarket to close 17 stores and cut 3600 jobs across the UK

economic struggle

Supermarket to close 17 stores and cut 3600 jobs across the UK

By Erin McLaughlin

MasterChef to return tonight with sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode

BBC

MasterChef to return tonight with sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode

By Erin McLaughlin

Frugal millennials consider installing ‘spy-in-the-car’ black box gadgets to slash insurance premiums

Frugal millennials consider installing ‘spy-in-the-car’ black box gadgets to slash insurance premiums

By JOE

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

Collab

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

By Ava Keady

‘Ibiza final boss’ finally breaks silence after being identified online

Ibiza

‘Ibiza final boss’ finally breaks silence after being identified online

By Harry Warner

Partner of Oasis fan who fell to his death pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘soulmate’

Oasis

Partner of Oasis fan who fell to his death pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘soulmate’

By Ava Keady

Last minute Post Malone tickets are available for his UK tour dates

Affiliate

Last minute Post Malone tickets are available for his UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Supermarket to close 17 stores and cut 3600 jobs across the UK

economic struggle

Supermarket to close 17 stores and cut 3600 jobs across the UK

By Erin McLaughlin

MasterChef to return tonight with sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode

BBC

MasterChef to return tonight with sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode

By Erin McLaughlin

Frugal millennials consider installing ‘spy-in-the-car’ black box gadgets to slash insurance premiums

Frugal millennials consider installing ‘spy-in-the-car’ black box gadgets to slash insurance premiums

By JOE

There’s a reason you’re seeing the ‘Alpaca Back and Sides’ all over the UK right now

There’s a reason you’re seeing the ‘Alpaca Back and Sides’ all over the UK right now

By Sarah McKenna Barry

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

Collab

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

‘Ibiza final boss’ finally breaks silence after being identified online

Ibiza

‘Ibiza final boss’ finally breaks silence after being identified online

By Harry Warner

An extremely tense thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An extremely tense thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Partner of Oasis fan who fell to his death pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘soulmate’

Oasis

Partner of Oasis fan who fell to his death pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘soulmate’

By Ava Keady

Gary Lineker ‘signs massive deal’ with ITV to host new show

Gary Lineker ‘signs massive deal’ with ITV to host new show

By Joseph Loftus

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies aged 33

kelley mack

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies aged 33

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump says he ‘probably won’t’ run for president again

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he ‘probably won’t’ run for president again

By JOE

Load more stories