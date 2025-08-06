Birmingham Airport runway shut after ‘incident with aircraft’

BREAKING

A runway at Birmingham Airport has been shut after an incident involving an aircraft.

In a statement, the airport said: “Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.

“We will keep passengers already at the airport informed, and those due to travel later today are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

“We will continue to issue updates when we can.”

BHX Update – Runway Temporarily Closed pic.twitter.com/7sdsa6r03i — Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) August 6, 2025

It’s been reported that many flights are being diverted to alternate airports.

Pictures from the airport show a light aircraft which appears to have no landing gear.

Birmingham (BHX) Airport's runway is currently closed due to an aircraft incident. Many flights diverting to their alternate airports. pic.twitter.com/TpZV7OSwPe — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 6, 2025

The plane is surrounded by emergency vehicles.

All departures and arrivals have been stopped until 6pm after the plane, a twin-engined Beech King Air, declared an in-flight emergency and diverted to Birmingham.

The plane had been originally planned to fly to Belfast.

The plane is reportedly the same model that crashed at Southend airport in July killing all four people on board.