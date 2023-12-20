Bear Grylls ‘embarrassed’ that he used to promote veganism and now eats only red meat

He believes vegetables ‘are really not good for you’

Bear Grylls has revealed he feels “embarrassed” that he used to promote veganism.

Not too long ago, the adventurer and survivalist used to be vegan and even wrote a vegan cookbook.

But his diet nowadays couldn’t be much different, as he now eats a diet that’s heavy on red meat and no vegetables at all – and he claims this has led to a whole heap of health benefits for him.

“I was vegan quite a few years ago – in fact I wrote a vegan cookbook, and I feel a bit embarrassed because I really promoted that,” Grylls, said in an interview with PA.

“I thought that was good for the environment and I thought it was good for my health. And through time and experience and knowledge and study, I realised I was wrong on both counts.”

During the interview, he called out vegetarian and vegan foods that contain seed oils, labelling them “horrific” and “so processed.”

He also said that foods containing palm oil and soy oil are “terrible for the environment.”

It’s unclear whether he is aware that roughly 80 percent of soya is used to feed livestock, and that cows and other farm animals are responsible for about 14% of human-induced climate emissions due to the amount of methane they release.

Breakfast of champions! Plus my @AncestralSupps What’s your perfect breakfast look like? And are you a fan of fasting? (I aim to fast for 12-14 hours but not more.) pic.twitter.com/TmK6Rv5gxD — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 13, 2023

Grylls recently took to Twitter to promote is heavily meat-based diet, which includes eating supplements made from animal organs.

In a post he said: “I’m often asked my secret to having the energy to tackle some of life’s toughest challenges?

“Nutrition is key, as is resistance training, sunlight, cold water and fun community.”

In the accompanying video, he said: “The way I build all of my meals is around really good grass-fed, good quality meat – red meat.

“I always throw in a bit of liver as well, every few days. Good grass-fed, good quality liver.

“There’s so much research going into this of actually how much we a need red meat, and how nutrient dense liver is. I try to pick the really good grass-fed, quality stuff.

“Then, lots of raw dairy, as much fruit as I can, good quality honey. I don’t have much bread and pasta, and I just try to avoid the processed food that is full of so many of the damaging seed oils.

“I also supplement with Ancestral Supplements – check them out – that’s because the truth is we need more organs than just liver, we should be eating pancreas and heart and all of that sort of stuff – testicles, all of that.

“So good, ancestrally and naturally.”

I’m often asked my secret to having the energy to tackle some of life’s toughest challenges? Nutrition is key, as is resistance training, sunlight, cold water and fun community. pic.twitter.com/elir3HsAUD — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 12, 2023

Whilst organs do have nutritional benefits, they should be eaten in moderation, just like most things, as they are also high in cholesterol and saturated fats.

Grylls has previously said his health “tanked” due to his veganism, and that he was unable to “do 25 pull-ups.”

He said that after doing research, he “noticed raw vegetables are really not good for you.”

Speaking to Louis Theroux on a TV show he explained: “My lunch is meat, eggs and dairy, a lot of butter, and fruit. I have liver probably every other day. I started to get strong again.

“But I don’t have a lot of vegetables. I always think if you’re in nature, you’re a broccoli growing in the ground, how do you defend yourself?

“You haven’t got claws, you have all these things that don’t want you to eat it. Defence chemicals.”

Just remember though, this is nutritional advice coming from the guy who regularly drank his own piss on TV.

As always, the best advice is probably everything in moderation.

