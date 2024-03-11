Bartender hailed as a ‘hero’ after handing girls note disguised as receipt

‘The type of bartender everyone needs’

A bartender has been praised as a “hero” after he saved two girls from being harassed using a clever trick.

Max Gutierrez’s actions were shared online by Twitter user Trinity Allie, who was out for a drink with her mate when they were served by Gutierrez at a bar in Florida.

He used a subtle tactic to protect the girls from a “creep”, and Allie praised him for this online.

Sharing a picture of Gutierrez, she wrote: “This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt!”

“Legit the type of bartender everyone needs.”

In the photo, the note Gutierrez hands the girls can be seen. It reads: “If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed. He’s giving ME the CREEPS.”

By handing it to Allie and her friend on a board you would usually get the receipt on, he was able to offer his help to the girls without arousing the suspicion of the other man.

Allie explained that she got the waiter to pose with the note for the picture after the guy left so that she could share it online and “show my appreciation.”

Eventually, Gutierrez had to intervene in a more confrontational way to get the “creep” to leave.

Allie wrote: “[Max] ended up having to literally yell at the guy, he said ‘you need to get tf away from these girls who clearly are not interested’, and the dude said ‘that was a little aggressive’, and he said ‘well [you’re] aggressively hitting on them and you need to leave.'”

The story went viral online, and eventually the hero in question came across the post, replying: “Hey that’s me!”

“Fun update, the guy I kicked out Sunday night came back to the bar JUST NOW for a beer, told him I wouldn’t serve him,” he said.

Trinity and Max then reunited a few days later.

Trinity and Max reunited a few days after the event (Twitter/@trinityallie)

Several praised Max for his actions, with one person writing: “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts.”

The tale of the encounter then made its way onto Reddit, where Max shared some more details so that other bartenders could use the technique.

He said it was something he had picked up “from mentor bartenders,” and that eventually you “become pretty good at reading people, body language.”

He continued: “This guy was giving off very weird vibes for quite a while, kept an eye on him, try to give him a chance, try to let the girls tell him no and leave it at that, but he didn’t take no for an answer and kept pestering them so eventually I kind of yelled at him and made him leave lol.”

“I honestly don’t like yelling at customers or embarrassing people, but I find it’s one of the best ways to handle creeps.

“Calling them out in front of people is usually enough to get them to turn tail and walk away.

“I just don’t need my guests feeling uncomfortable.”

An absolute hero.

