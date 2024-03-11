Search icon

News

11th Mar 2024

Bartender hailed as a ‘hero’ after handing girls note disguised as receipt

Charlie Herbert

Bartender hailed as hero

‘The type of bartender everyone needs’

A bartender has been praised as a “hero” after he saved two girls from being harassed using a clever trick.

Max Gutierrez’s actions were shared online by Twitter user Trinity Allie, who was out for a drink with her mate when they were served by Gutierrez at a bar in Florida.

He used a subtle tactic to protect the girls from a “creep”, and Allie praised him for this online.

Sharing a picture of Gutierrez, she wrote: “This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt!”

“Legit the type of bartender everyone needs.”

In the photo, the note Gutierrez hands the girls can be seen. It reads: “If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed. He’s giving ME the CREEPS.”

By handing it to Allie and her friend on a board you would usually get the receipt on, he was able to offer his help to the girls without arousing the suspicion of the other man.

Allie explained that she got the waiter to pose with the note for the picture after the guy left so that she could share it online and “show my appreciation.”

(Twitter/@trinityallie)

Eventually, Gutierrez had to intervene in a more confrontational way to get the “creep” to leave.

Allie wrote: “[Max] ended up having to literally yell at the guy, he said ‘you need to get tf away from these girls who clearly are not interested’, and the dude said ‘that was a little aggressive’, and he said ‘well [you’re] aggressively hitting on them and you need to leave.'”

The story went viral online, and eventually the hero in question came across the post, replying: “Hey that’s me!”

“Fun update, the guy I kicked out Sunday night came back to the bar JUST NOW for a beer, told him I wouldn’t serve him,” he said.

Trinity and Max then reunited a few days later.

Trinity and Max reunited a few days after the event (Twitter/@trinityallie)

Several praised Max for his actions, with one person writing: “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts.”

The tale of the encounter then made its way onto Reddit, where Max shared some more details so that other bartenders could use the technique.

He said it was something he had picked up “from mentor bartenders,” and that eventually you “become pretty good at reading people, body language.”

He continued: “This guy was giving off very weird vibes for quite a while, kept an eye on him, try to give him a chance, try to let the girls tell him no and leave it at that, but he didn’t take no for an answer and kept pestering them so eventually I kind of yelled at him and made him leave lol.”

“I honestly don’t like yelling at customers or embarrassing people, but I find it’s one of the best ways to handle creeps.

“Calling them out in front of people is usually enough to get them to turn tail and walk away.

“I just don’t need my guests feeling uncomfortable.”

An absolute hero.

Related links:

Bartender ‘gets big tips’ from ‘perverts’ by choosing not to wear a bra at work

Son loses dad’s ashes in a Tesco bag during nine hour bar crawl

Bartender shares red flags customers should look for when ordering drinks

Topics:

bar,bartender,Florida,harassment

RELATED ARTICLES

People are only just realising that the Guinness two-part pour is just a marketing ploy

bar

People are only just realising that the Guinness two-part pour is just a marketing ploy

By Jack Peat

Bartender sends boss brutal three-word response after 3am text

bartender

Bartender sends boss brutal three-word response after 3am text

By Charlie Herbert

Give it a rest: Why the Guinness two-part pour is nothing more than a marketing ploy

bar

Give it a rest: Why the Guinness two-part pour is nothing more than a marketing ploy

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

By Nina McLaughlin

Four-day week made permanent by most UK companies taking part in biggest trial ever

four-day week

Four-day week made permanent by most UK companies taking part in biggest trial ever

By Nina McLaughlin

Weakest Link viewers in stitches as contestant answers ‘what are the White Cliffs of Dover made from’

Helen Flanagan

Weakest Link viewers in stitches as contestant answers ‘what are the White Cliffs of Dover made from’

By Charlie Herbert

Kensington Palace addresses why Kate Middleton doesn’t have wedding ring on in new photo

Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace addresses why Kate Middleton doesn’t have wedding ring on in new photo

By Charlie Herbert

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

Arctic

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

By Nina McLaughlin

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

By Callum Boyle

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

Driving

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

By JOE

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

By Charlie Herbert

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

By Nina McLaughlin

Fans think The Gentlemen star should be the next James Bond

James Bond

Fans think The Gentlemen star should be the next James Bond

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Four-day week made permanent by most UK companies taking part in biggest trial ever

four-day week

Four-day week made permanent by most UK companies taking part in biggest trial ever

By Nina McLaughlin

Weakest Link viewers in stitches as contestant answers ‘what are the White Cliffs of Dover made from’

Helen Flanagan

Weakest Link viewers in stitches as contestant answers ‘what are the White Cliffs of Dover made from’

By Charlie Herbert

Kensington Palace addresses why Kate Middleton doesn’t have wedding ring on in new photo

Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace addresses why Kate Middleton doesn’t have wedding ring on in new photo

By Charlie Herbert

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

Arctic

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

By Callum Boyle

People are calling for the release of original photo after Kate Middleton admits to ‘editing’ Mother’s Day pic

Kate Middleton

People are calling for the release of original photo after Kate Middleton admits to ‘editing’ Mother’s Day pic

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories