Award-winning actress Verónica Echegui dies aged 42

Awful news.

Award-winning actress Veronica Echegui has died at the age of 42.

The Spanish actress was perhaps best known for her roles in My Name Is Juani, My Prison Yard, and Book of Love.

According to reports she was hospitalised in Madrid and passed away on Sunday.

Tenía cuarenta y dos años. Ni me hablen de su talento, de su risa etérea, de sus ojos de sed.



Tenía cuarenta y dos años y la vida se pasará una vida preguntando por ella.



D.E.P. #VeronicaEchegui pic.twitter.com/6HNIs7TuJ9 — Andrés Suárez (@andressuareztwi) August 25, 2025

It’s also been reported that she had been battling cancer privately, with only a select few people in the industry aware of her diagnosis.

Following the news of her death, Antonio Banderas led tributes to her, writing: “Today, Spanish cinema is in mourning due to the passing of Verónica Echegui. My condolences to her family and friends.”

Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, also paid tribute, writing: “I was deeply shocked by the news of Verónica Echegui’s passing, an actress with enormous talent and humility who leaves us far too young. My sincere embrace in these such difficult moments for the entire family and friends.”

Hoy el cine español está de luto por el fallecimiento de Verónica Echegui.



Mi pésame a su familia, amigos. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MGxrS40vNt — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 25, 2025

The Argentine actor, Juan Diego Botto, wrote: “I’m in shock at the loss of the great actress Verónica Echegui. A huge loss for our cinema. My warmest condolences to her family and friends.”

She was also described as an ‘essential talent in Spanish cinema of the last two decades’.

One fan wrote: “I was deeply moved by your work in “I Am Juani” and I admired you greatly. Today I’m stunned to hear that you’re gone. What a sad day today. My deepest condolences to all the family and closest friends. RIP.”

"La vida no es de color de rosa. Estoy creciendo. Busco algo y te juro que lo voy a conseguir. Me dejaré la piel. Voy a ser actriz. Dejaré de ser una niña, pero seguiré siendo Juani"



Yo soy la Juani (2006) #veronicaechegui pic.twitter.com/Zh5TxcZkxy — Cristina (@cristinaenr_) August 25, 2025

Another wrote: “The most beautiful smile in cinema. Talented, good person, and full of light. How can someone so full of life leave us? Fly high, dear Verónica Echegui.”

Veronica was born in 1983 and made her acting debut with a number of small roles on television. She rose to prominence in 2006 with her role in My Name Is Juani which earned her a Goya Award nomination.

In 2015, she starred in Sky Atlantic’s horror Fortitude as Elena Ledesma.

Her final role was in the Apple TV series Love You To Death which was released earlier this year.