Search icon

News

08th Sep 2025

Anti-migrant protester who ‘wanted to protect kids’ is a convicted paedophile

Joseph Loftus

Warning: This Article Contains Sensitive Content

An anti-migrant protester who filmed himself outside of asylum hotels has been found to be a convicted paedophile.

Anthony Styles, who used the YouTube channel AJ Audits, to document his protests had recently recorded himself outside hotels in London and Epping describing some asylum seekers as sexual predators who made girls feel unsafe.

The Times found out that Styles was a child sex offender who had been sentenced to four and a half years in jail after being convicted of indecently assaulting a girl under 14.

Back in 2017, he was handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The YouTuber also admitted to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.

For this he received a three-year community order.

Stand Up To Racism were first to uncover his criminal record before The Times confirmed it with police.

His most serious conviction came after he sexually assaulted a girl as she sat on his knee after school in Blackpool in 1993.

He was sentenced for this more than 20 years later in 2017.

At the time, the judge said: “The victim was in the habit of coming back to the flats after school. It is on one of those occasions, when she was in the defendant’s sole company in her school uniform, sitting on his knee, as the defendant watched TV.

“He only ceased from this conduct when his partner was coming in, at which stage he got up.

“Nothing was said at the time, but she subsequently raised it with her, and he made an admission of sorts. At the time, he passed it off as accidental touching.

“But in his trial, Styles denied the events ever took place. She has described that this incident has had a significant effect on her.

“There is, properly stated, an abuse of trust in this case. This is a case where the family trusted the care of this little girl to the defendant. He was trusted to be alone with her.”

Lewis Nielsen, a Stand Up to Racism anti-fascist officer, said: “These revelations show the far right have never cared about women’s rights, they’ve been harbouring convicted offenders in their midst.

“The hypocrisy is off the charts. This man has claimed to be protecting women and girls while hiding his own convictions. Refugees aren’t the threat to women, the real threat are far far-right fanboys of Elon Musk.”

Topics:

sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Four people killed and several others injured in shooting in Jerusalem

Israel

Four people killed and several others injured in shooting in Jerusalem

By Ava Keady

Supertramp legend Rick Davies has died

sensitive

Supertramp legend Rick Davies has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Surfer killed in horrific shark attack was loving father and husband

Australia

Surfer killed in horrific shark attack was loving father and husband

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

Affiliate

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

By Stephen Hurrell

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

Apple TV

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

By Ava Keady

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

brian cox

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump ‘falls asleep’ during US Open final after delaying match

Donald Trump

Donald Trump ‘falls asleep’ during US Open final after delaying match

By Charlie Herbert

British Airways flight makes emergency landing after ‘cabin fills with smoke’

British Airways flight makes emergency landing after ‘cabin fills with smoke’

By Joseph Loftus

Dad shot dead by police with children found after being missing in wilderness for years

New Zealand

Dad shot dead by police with children found after being missing in wilderness for years

By Nina McLaughlin

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

By Jacob Entwistle

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

By Jonny Yates

Great North Run organisers apologise after making major error on 2025 medal

Great North Run

Great North Run organisers apologise after making major error on 2025 medal

By Nina McLaughlin

Apple cuts iPhone 16 prices to lowest ever as iPhone 17 countdown begins

Apple cuts iPhone 16 prices to lowest ever as iPhone 17 countdown begins

By Stephen Hurrell

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

Affiliate

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

By Stephen Hurrell

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

Apple TV

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

By Jonny Yates

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

brian cox

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

By Ava Keady

Ed Sheeran ticket prices confirmed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Ed Sheeran ticket prices confirmed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump ‘falls asleep’ during US Open final after delaying match

Donald Trump

Donald Trump ‘falls asleep’ during US Open final after delaying match

By Charlie Herbert

Game of Thrones star ‘The Mountain’ sets new world deadlift record

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones star ‘The Mountain’ sets new world deadlift record

By Nina McLaughlin

Laufey ticket prices revealed for her UK and European arena tour dates

Affiliate

Laufey ticket prices revealed for her UK and European arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories