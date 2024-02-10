Ant McPartlin reportedly set to have first child with wife Anne Marie in just months

A huge congratulations

Ant McPartlin has reportedly told his pals in the industry that he’s going to become a father for the first time in just a matter of months.

Ant, who’s 48, has long wanted children, reports the Sun, and was thrilled to find out that his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, was expecting in June.

Ant and Anne-Marie are “beyond delighted” at the news.

A source told the Sun: “This is the news everyone wanted. Ant and Anne-Marie are beyond delighted.

“It’s no secret that Ant has always wanted children, but that it may never happen for him was something he had, sadly, come to terms with.

“When they found out last year, they were absolutely delighted, but obviously kept the news quiet for as long as possible.

“To be having a child two years short of his 50th birthday, with the love of his life, is the stuff of dreams for Ant.

“He’s already a wonderful, doting father to Anne-Marie’s kids, and together they’re going to be brilliant parents to this latest addition to the family.”

The news comes three years after the couple got married at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, Hampshire.

Congratulations.

