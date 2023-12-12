Search icon

News

12th Dec 2023

Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt divorce caused her health issues

Simon Kelly

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

Angelina Jolie has spoken out about health issues she says were caused by her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt.

The Academy Award winner opened up about her health struggles in an interview with the Wall Street Journal revealing that she developed Bell’s palsy as a direct result of her impending divorce from the Hollywood star.

Bell’s palsy is a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face and occurs when one of the nerves that controls muscles in the face becomes injured or stops working properly.

“My body reacts very strongly to stress,” she told the publication, adding that she felt “terrified” to portray opera singer Maria Callas in an upcoming film.

“My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce.”

Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt divorce caused her health issues

Jolie and Pitt have had a long a public relationship, with the couple parenting six children together. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and they have been embroiled in court negotiations over custody and matters relating to their residence since.

“We had to heal,” she said of her past few years away from the spotlight. “There are things we needed to heal from.”

Jolie has sole custody of her seven children, while Pitt retains visitation rights. “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends,” she said of her kids. “We’re seven very different people, which is our strength.”

According to legal documents obtained by media outlets in 2022, during an altercation in 2016 “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”

Representatives for Pitt called the claims “completely untrue”.

Topics:

Celebrities

RELATED ARTICLES

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don’t give their children presents at Christmas

Celebrities

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don’t give their children presents at Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

Celebrities are leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the social media site

Celebrities

Celebrities are leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the social media site

By Charlie Herbert

Kenan Thompson roasts Leonardo DiCaprio with joke about Zendaya’s age

Actors

Kenan Thompson roasts Leonardo DiCaprio with joke about Zendaya’s age

By Tobi Akingbade

MORE FROM JOE

British men quit their jobs ‘when too many women join their departments’

employment

British men quit their jobs ‘when too many women join their departments’

By JOE

14 members of the Labour Party have resigned from the Shadow Cabinet following Brexit vote

feature-homepage

14 members of the Labour Party have resigned from the Shadow Cabinet following Brexit vote

By Carl Anka

Comedian Rhod Gilbert reveals he is undergoing cancer treatment

Cancer

Comedian Rhod Gilbert reveals he is undergoing cancer treatment

By Charlie Herbert

England fined £25,630 for laser pointer, booing and setting fireworks during Denmark game

booing

England fined £25,630 for laser pointer, booing and setting fireworks during Denmark game

By Danny Jones

Andrew Tate’s Romania detention extended by 30 days, judges confirm

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate’s Romania detention extended by 30 days, judges confirm

By Charlie Herbert

Piers Morgan ratings for new show completely bomb less than a week after boasting over launch

Entertainment

Piers Morgan ratings for new show completely bomb less than a week after boasting over launch

By Charlie Herbert

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

Champions League

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

By Callum Boyle

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

By Joseph Loftus

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

By JOE

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

American Football

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

By Callum Boyle

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE guide to winning your fantasy football league

Diego Costa

The JOE guide to winning your fantasy football league

By Tom Victor

50 Cent takes pettiness to a whole new level after buying out Ja Rule concert

50 Cent

50 Cent takes pettiness to a whole new level after buying out Ja Rule concert

By Kyle Picknell

Romelu Lukaku could leave Manchester United this summer

Football

Romelu Lukaku could leave Manchester United this summer

By Simon Lloyd

Deadpool is starring in his own Choose Your Own Adventure book

Comic Books

Deadpool is starring in his own Choose Your Own Adventure book

By Wil Jones

Yes, people really think Paul Pogba has just hinted at a move to Barcelona

Barcelona

Yes, people really think Paul Pogba has just hinted at a move to Barcelona

By JOE

Sky Sports might be in trouble for reading fake Red Imps ‘stats’ out on TV

Football

Sky Sports might be in trouble for reading fake Red Imps ‘stats’ out on TV

By Ben Kenyon

Load more stories