29th Aug 2023

Airline tests adult-only zones on flights

Steve Hopkins

The tickets will cost a bit more, but you can’t put a price on peace and quiet

A European airline is reportedly set to trial adult-only zones on flights.

The Independent reported on Tuesday that Corendon Dutch Airlines, the sister company to Turkey-based Corendon Airlines, will begin testing the approach on flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curacao from 3 November.

The news comes after there were renewed calls for “no-kid flights” over the weekend after a picture emerged showing a kid in a glow-in-the-dark bunny onesie on a night flight. In recent years there have also been numerous stories featuring travellers going viral on social media for complaining about kids crying and screaming throughout flights.

The Corendon Dutch Airlines “Only Adult zone” will feature 102 seats at the front of the Airbus A350-900, including nine with extra legroom, and will be separated from the rest of the plane by walls and curtains.

The airline said that would create “a shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight” and have a “positive effect” on parents, giving them peace of mind that their kids aren’t aversely affecting other travellers.

The Indy reported that the plan doesn’t come without an additional charge. To ensure your seat-buddies are over 16, will cost €45 (£38) for one flight, rising to €100 (£85) for the extra-large seats.

Atilay Uslu, chairman and founder of Corendon told the Independent: “On board our flights, we always strive to respond to the different needs of our customers.

“We are also the first Dutch airline to introduce the Only Adult zone, because we are trying to appeal to travellers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight.

“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents travelling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”

Corendon’s move follows that of Scoot. The low-budget subsidiary of Singaporean Airlines offers ‘Scoot-in-Silence’ cabins, which are only available to passengers 12 years old and above.

Read the Independent story here.

