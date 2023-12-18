Search icon

18th Dec 2023

Airline praised for ‘customer of size’ policy that lets you get an extra seat for free

Nina McLaughlin

Planes can certainly be a cosy place

No matter what size you are, flying can be an uncomfortable experience.

However, an American airline has garnered praise after a TikToker brought attention to their ‘customer of size’ policy that allows larger passengers to get an additional seat for free.

Southwest Airlines’ policy allows passengers to add on another seat for no fee if their bodies “encroach” onto the armrest.

This means that flyers can reserve an extra place, and then get a refund for this extra seat after flying.

Additionally, passengers “have the option of purchasing just one seat and then discussing your seating needs with the Customer Service Agent at the departure gate.

“If it’s determined that a second (or third) seat is needed, you’ll be accommodated with a complimentary additional seat”.

TikToker @kimmystyled showed viewers how to utilise this policy in real life in a recent video.

“Hello, I’m hoping to use your customer of size policy today,” she tells the attendant at the check-in desk.

She explained in the video’s captiopn:  “Go to the departing gate agent and kindly ask them to use the customer of size policy. I’ve done this a dozen times and never had an issue or been denied.

“They will print you a new ticket + a second ticket to put down on your free seat. You will also be allowed to pre-board!”

Jae’lynn Chaney, a plus-size travel influencer, opened up to Fox News about how Southwest’s policy has boosted accessibility.

“There’s a spectrum of fatness. And as a super fat individual, you start needing different accommodations… I just felt really happy that there was something like this for people.”

Chaney added:  “I hope to see more airlines implement customer-of-size policies. The Southwest customer size policy helps many travellers offset the disproportionate costs that we incur because of needing extra room. And so, it’s not just about physical accessibility. It’s also about financial accessibility.”

