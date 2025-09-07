Search icon

07th Sep 2025

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

Joseph Loftus

No, not that Mark Zuckerberg.

A man with the same name as Facebook and Meta billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg, is suing the tech giant.

Mark Zuckerberg, who is a US lawyer, is suing Facebook claiming that his account keeps being shut down for ‘impersonating a celebrity’.

BBC News report that Mark S Zuckerberg says his account has been disabled five times in the last eight years and has cost him thousands in lost business.

Speaking to WTHR-TV, the lawyer said: “It’s not funny. Not when they take my money.”

Zuckerberg, the lawyer, says Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is in breach of contract because he paid over £8,000 for advertising on the site which was improperly taken down.

He said: “It’s like buying a billboard on the side of the highway, paying the people for the billboard and then they come and put a giant blanket over it and you don’t get the benefit of what you paid for.”

He says that he’s submitted his photo ID, credit cards, and a number of images of his face to prove his identity but, he claims, keeps having his account taken down for not using his ‘authentic name’.

In a statement, Meta said they had ‘reinstated Mark Zuckerberg’s account, after finding it had been disabled in error’.

They added: “We appreciate Mr Zuckerberg’s continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future.”

