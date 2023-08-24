Search icon

News

24th Aug 2023

93-year-old grandma’s reaction to her ex dying goes viral

Steve Hopkins

‘I slay while he lays’

A 93-year-old grandma has gone viral for delivering the coldest lines on the internet about her ex dying.

Lillian Droniak, from Shelton, Connecticut, has become internet famous for her TikTok videos, having reportedly started the account with her grandson in November 2019.

Newsweek reports that Droniak and her grandson made content for YouTube first, around a decade ago, and only created the TikTok account as a gag to feature in one of the YouTube posts.

But, then it took off and a star was born.

In one of her recent offerings, Lillian makes a mockery of the social media ‘get ready with me’ trend, by adding “to visit my exes grave.”

In the caption the amusing gran writes: “Happy birthday Bruce I hope you’re slaying in peace.”

In the clip, we see Lillian combing her hair, putting on makeup and getting dressed before she leaves the house with a fist full of flowers. Over 16 million people have watched it.

“Today’s his birthday and I want to drop off some flowers! Of course, he was a water sign… but sometimes I do miss him. He was a good kisser!

@grandma_droniak

happy birthday bruce i hope youre slaying in peace

♬ original sound – grandma_droniak

“Can’t forget the blush! I slay while he lays. He loved this colour,” Lillian says.

“He cried like a baby when I dumped him… So I’m going to wear baby earrings. Look how cute they are!”

After revealing her fit – bright purple trousers with a striped purple and pink t-shirt, Lillian adds: “I’m bringing him fake flowers, so they don’t die like him.”

After that cutting remark, the video cuts to Lillian in the cemetery, where she announces her arrival: “I made it to the cemetery. Happy birthday Bruce!”

“I slay while he lays. I wished ur my grandma,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “‘So they don’t die like him’, gosh I love her,” another person added.

This isn’t the first time Lillian has killed it with her morbid humour.

A clip last year on her funeral “rules”, declaring how one person wasn’t invited, had people in stitches.

“It won’t be any time soon but don’t forget it,” she joked in the caption.

In the clip, Lillian addresses the camera as she shows viewers a list of rules written out behind her, before going through them.

“Listen up: you can cry, but don’t cry too much – don’t make a fool of yourself.

“Bertha is not invited. Don’t let her in. “And you’d better get drunk afterwards. Take a shot for me!”

Commenters were left desperate to know what Bertha had done to fall foul of Lillian’s funeral guest list.

“We need story time on Bertha please! Who is she and she isn’t she invited?,” one person pleaded. Another added: “If Bertha shows up. There will be two funerals.”

Related links:

A 78-year-old man proposed to his high school crush at the airport

Man fell for wife of 60 years when she poured best pint he’d ever had

Relationship expert says women are ‘investments and guys on a low salary shouldn’t be dating’

British guy lets girlfriend sleep with other men while he’s at work

Woman shares husband with her mum – and sometimes lets her sister get involved

Woman marries her ‘stepdaddy’ and says it is the best decision she ever made

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Puma makes history by giving birth to extremely rare albino cub

Animals

Puma makes history by giving birth to extremely rare albino cub

By Charlie Herbert

Jose Mourinho advises Mauricio Pochettino on how to handle Romelu Lukaku

Football

Jose Mourinho advises Mauricio Pochettino on how to handle Romelu Lukaku

By Callum Boyle

First ever photo of the Moon’s south pole released

First ever photo of the Moon’s south pole released

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Accused Jo Cox killer said “death to traitors, freedom for Britain” when asked for his name

feature-sensitive

Accused Jo Cox killer said “death to traitors, freedom for Britain” when asked for his name

By Cathy Donohue

Salmonella found in world’s biggest chocolate factory stopping production

Bacteria

Salmonella found in world’s biggest chocolate factory stopping production

By Kieran Galpin

Spanish goalkeeper comes out as gay after winning promotion

Football

Spanish goalkeeper comes out as gay after winning promotion

By Callum Boyle

Student, 22, becomes ninth person to die after Astroworld tragedy

Astroworld

Student, 22, becomes ninth person to die after Astroworld tragedy

By Charlie Herbert

Everyone is going nuts over this Sainsbury’s Christmas Advert (Video)

Christmas

Everyone is going nuts over this Sainsbury’s Christmas Advert (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

More Ryanair flight cancellations could be on the way

News

More Ryanair flight cancellations could be on the way

By Paul Moore

Hulk Hogan reveals ‘psycho’ Sylvester Stallone asked him to really beat him up in Rocky 3

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan reveals ‘psycho’ Sylvester Stallone asked him to really beat him up in Rocky 3

By Steve Hopkins

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By Charlie Herbert

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

By JOE

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to second cup final with ridiculous last minute assist

Football

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to second cup final with ridiculous last minute assist

By Callum Boyle

Joao Felix set for transfer lifeline if Barça move falls through

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix set for transfer lifeline if Barça move falls through

By Callum Boyle

Chilling moment ‘vigilante’ killer shoots ex’s Tinder date dead after waiting outside for 10 hours

Crime

Chilling moment ‘vigilante’ killer shoots ex’s Tinder date dead after waiting outside for 10 hours

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People are making the same, terrible joke about Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

People are making the same, terrible joke about Virgil van Dijk

By Reuben Pinder

M&S are selling Percy Pig pancakes

Marks & Spencer

M&S are selling Percy Pig pancakes

By JOE

David de Gea’s new haircut provokes strong reaction from Manchester United fans

David de Gea

David de Gea’s new haircut provokes strong reaction from Manchester United fans

By JOE

COMMENT: Face it – Comrade Theresa is a lowkey leftie

Conservative Party

COMMENT: Face it – Comrade Theresa is a lowkey leftie

By @hrtbps

Lebanese bride’s wedding video captures the terrifying moment of the Beirut explosion

Lebanese bride’s wedding video captures the terrifying moment of the Beirut explosion

By Rich Cooper

Mario Balotelli’s new football boots for kids are pure Balotelli

Football

Mario Balotelli’s new football boots for kids are pure Balotelli

By JOE

Load more stories