93-year-old grandma’s reaction to her ex dying goes viral

‘I slay while he lays’

A 93-year-old grandma has gone viral for delivering the coldest lines on the internet about her ex dying.

Lillian Droniak, from Shelton, Connecticut, has become internet famous for her TikTok videos, having reportedly started the account with her grandson in November 2019.

Newsweek reports that Droniak and her grandson made content for YouTube first, around a decade ago, and only created the TikTok account as a gag to feature in one of the YouTube posts.

But, then it took off and a star was born.

In one of her recent offerings, Lillian makes a mockery of the social media ‘get ready with me’ trend, by adding “to visit my exes grave.”

In the caption the amusing gran writes: “Happy birthday Bruce I hope you’re slaying in peace.”

In the clip, we see Lillian combing her hair, putting on makeup and getting dressed before she leaves the house with a fist full of flowers. Over 16 million people have watched it.

“Today’s his birthday and I want to drop off some flowers! Of course, he was a water sign… but sometimes I do miss him. He was a good kisser!

@grandma_droniak happy birthday bruce i hope youre slaying in peace ♬ original sound – grandma_droniak

“Can’t forget the blush! I slay while he lays. He loved this colour,” Lillian says.

“He cried like a baby when I dumped him… So I’m going to wear baby earrings. Look how cute they are!”

After revealing her fit – bright purple trousers with a striped purple and pink t-shirt, Lillian adds: “I’m bringing him fake flowers, so they don’t die like him.”

After that cutting remark, the video cuts to Lillian in the cemetery, where she announces her arrival: “I made it to the cemetery. Happy birthday Bruce!”

“I slay while he lays. I wished ur my grandma,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “‘So they don’t die like him’, gosh I love her,” another person added.

This isn’t the first time Lillian has killed it with her morbid humour.

A clip last year on her funeral “rules”, declaring how one person wasn’t invited, had people in stitches.

“It won’t be any time soon but don’t forget it,” she joked in the caption.

In the clip, Lillian addresses the camera as she shows viewers a list of rules written out behind her, before going through them.

“Listen up: you can cry, but don’t cry too much – don’t make a fool of yourself.

“Bertha is not invited. Don’t let her in. “And you’d better get drunk afterwards. Take a shot for me!”

Commenters were left desperate to know what Bertha had done to fall foul of Lillian’s funeral guest list.

“We need story time on Bertha please! Who is she and she isn’t she invited?,” one person pleaded. Another added: “If Bertha shows up. There will be two funerals.”

