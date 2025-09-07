Search icon

News

07th Sep 2025

890 people arrested at Palestine Action protest yesterday

Joseph Loftus

Protests took place across the UK yesterday.

The Met Police have said that 890 people were arrested yesterday at a protest against the banning of Palestine Action as a terror group.

A total of 857 were arrested over alleged terrorism offences, while 17 were arrested on suspicion of assaulting officers.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Claire Smart, who led the policing operation, said: “I’d like to thank all officers involved in yesterday’s operation for their professionalism and tireless work despite the level of abuse that they faced.

“The violence we encountered during the operation was coordinated and carried out by a group of people, many wearing masks to conceal their identity, intent on creating as much disorder as possible. Many of those individuals have now been arrested and we have begun securing charges.

“The contrast between this demonstration and the other protests we policed yesterday, including the Palestine Coalition march attended by around 20,000 people, was stark. You can express your support for a cause without committing an offence under the Terrorism Act or descending into violence and disorder, and many thousands of people do that in London every week.

“We have a duty to enforce the law without fear or favour. If you advertise that you are intending to commit a crime, we have no option but to respond accordingly.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

Covid

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

By Ava Keady

Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

Emergency Alert System

Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer issues statement after Emergency Alerts hit UK phones

Keir Starmer issues statement after Emergency Alerts hit UK phones

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

By Joseph Loftus

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

Emergency Alert System

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

By Harry Warner

Extremely rare total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible in UK skies tonight

Astronomy

Extremely rare total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible in UK skies tonight

By Ava Keady

Government confirm exact emergency text Brits will receive today

Emergency Alert System

Government confirm exact emergency text Brits will receive today

By Harry Warner

Full list of people who will not receive Emergency Alert on their mobile this weekend

Emergency Alert System

Full list of people who will not receive Emergency Alert on their mobile this weekend

By Harry Warner

Horrific conditions Brit jailed for life in Dubai faces in notoriously violent prison

Crime

Horrific conditions Brit jailed for life in Dubai faces in notoriously violent prison

By Ava Keady

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

By Joseph Loftus

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

Emergency Alert System

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

By Harry Warner

Extremely rare total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible in UK skies tonight

Astronomy

Extremely rare total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible in UK skies tonight

By Ava Keady

Government confirm exact emergency text Brits will receive today

Emergency Alert System

Government confirm exact emergency text Brits will receive today

By Harry Warner

Non-league match abandoned again after stoppage time incident left player hospitalised

Football

Non-league match abandoned again after stoppage time incident left player hospitalised

By Harry Warner

Full list of people who will not receive Emergency Alert on their mobile this weekend

Emergency Alert System

Full list of people who will not receive Emergency Alert on their mobile this weekend

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Horrific conditions Brit jailed for life in Dubai faces in notoriously violent prison

Crime

Horrific conditions Brit jailed for life in Dubai faces in notoriously violent prison

By Ava Keady

London-born teenager becomes world’s first millennial saint

Pope

London-born teenager becomes world’s first millennial saint

By Joseph Loftus

Luis Suarez learns punishment after spitting scandal

Football

Luis Suarez learns punishment after spitting scandal

By Sammi Minion

Pamela Anderson addresses ‘PR relationship’ rumours about her and Liam Neeson

celebrity

Pamela Anderson addresses ‘PR relationship’ rumours about her and Liam Neeson

By Sammi Minion

Update issued on Luis Enrique after he was rushed to hospital following cycling accident

Football

Update issued on Luis Enrique after he was rushed to hospital following cycling accident

By Sammi Minion

British-born teen gamer to become Catholic Church’s first millennial saint

Pope

British-born teen gamer to become Catholic Church’s first millennial saint

By JOE

Load more stories