‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

From the Millenium Falcon to ‘blacked out’ islands, a number of weird and wonderful things have been discovered using Google Earth.

On YouTube, one content creator has claimed to have discovered a 400 foot long ‘ice ship’ in Antarctica using the satellite system.

The user, who goes by the name of MrMBB333, said the ‘ship’ was 100 miles off the shores of Antarctica, just below New Zealand.

The date on the video says it was found on August 7, 2020.

In the video, which was shared back in 2021, the YouTuber said: “This [ship] here measures over 400ft long – 428ft to be exact. Whatever that is, that looks like a ship. An ice ship, whatever you want to call it, that’s what it looks like: a 400ft yacht just sitting there off the coast of Antarctica.”

While there’s no denying the object does look quite a lot like a ship of some sort, there’s no proof that this is what it is. It could very much just be a weirdly shaped mass of ice.

In the comments, people were keen to theorise about what the object could be, with one person writing: “The 50ft. “cylinder” could be a booster rocket that fell back to earth. A s**tload have been used to put all the satellites in orbit.”

Another said: “That ship probably ended up there from the Bermuda Triangle.”

And a third asked: “Has the ice receded in the area where the ‘ship’ is? Just saying it could be receding ice revealing shipwrecks.”

But not everyone was convinced, with one sceptic saying: “The ice around the Islands melts in the summer, so if it was a boat. It’s gone now. Zooming into though, shows it’s nothing more than a chunk of ice.”

This isn’t the only bizarre Antarctica discovery people claim to have found in the polar region.

Some reckon there’s a hidden ‘pyramid’ sitting below the ice, with images and video footage going viral.

