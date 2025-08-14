Search icon

14th Aug 2025

150 people evacuated from major London hospital after chemical ‘explosion’

Joseph Loftus

“There was some kind of acid explosion.”

Around 150 people have been evacuated from a hospital in London following reports of a chemical incident.

London Fire Brigade sent two fire engines, two fire rescue units, a command unit, and specialist hazardous material officers, were called to Guy’s Hospital in central London.

BBC report that the incident occurred at around 8.49am this morning. London Fire Brigade said that their crews carried out ‘operations to ventilate the building’.

One police officer told The Sun: “There was a chemical leak in the basement of Guy’s hospital. It’s just reopened now. One of the engineers accidentally mixed chlorine with sulphuric acid, and it totally exploded.”

Another officer told the newspaper: “There’s been a chemical spill in the basement that was potentially quite dangerous.

“But it’s all been cleared and it’s absolutely no risk to anybody.”

One man who was evacuated from the scene told the paper: “There was some kind of acid explosion but I don’t really know for sure.”

The incident was resolved after 11am.

Guy’s Hospital is a 400-bed London teaching and research hospital that deals with cancer treatment and other services including dentistry and orthopaedics to patients.

