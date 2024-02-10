Ozzy Osbourne furiously slams Kanye West after he sampled his music

It’s the music beef we never knew we needed.

English metal legend, Ozzy Osbourne, took to Twitter late last night to blast Kanye West for using one of his songs without Ozzy’s consent.

The Prince of Darkness called out Kanye for the unauthorised use of Black Sabbath’s Iron Man in a song on his upcoming record, Vultures.

The Birmingham legend made it clear that he wants “no association” with Kanye who he called an anti-semite.

Osbourne, whose father-in-law was Jewish, took to Twitter to slam West, writing in full caps lock: “@KANYEWEST ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “IRON MAN” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY.

“HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!”

On Thursday, the livestream for West’s album listening party was cut off when he referred to himself as a “crazy, bipolar, anti-Semite” in a song.

Fans have also been left confused after West heavily teased that his album would be dropping on February 9 but then, it didn’t drop.

Another day, another Kanye story.

