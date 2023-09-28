Search icon

28th Sep 2023

Bald men can now invoice their granddads for a hair transplant

Jack Peat

It’s his fault after all! 

Blokes needing a hair transplant can now invoice their Grandad for the procedure in recognition of the fact that it is their fault after all. 

A new service has been launched offering balding men the opportunity to get their elderly relatives to foot the bill should they decide to give their follicles a new lease of life. 

Scientific research suggests that 42 per cent of men aged between 18 and 49 experience some degree of hair loss, with searches for where the bald gene comes from rocketing as a result. 

Male pattern baldness is traditionally associated with a gene on the X chromosome, which is passed down from mothers to sons. 

However, in 2008, researchers found that male pattern baldness can be linked to both grandfathers, not just the maternal grandfather. 

The new findings showed that the MPB gene is located on chromosome 20, which can be inherited from both sides of the family.

Now, GetHair has a surprising way to settle the score – by invoicing your grandad for the cost of a hair transplant!

All you have to do is visit their website to fill out your details and download an invoice to send straight to your grandad.

But it’s not all bad news for the relatives. 

GetHair is extending an olive branch to Grandfathers who have passed on their MPB gene by funding accommodation and hotel transfers in Istanbul for the first 30 people who claim!

They can enjoy a free holiday while their grandson gets a new head of hair.

What’s not to like? 

Load more stories