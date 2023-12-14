Wife says husband is prioritising the dog over her pregnancy after he refuses to get rid of it

‘I can’t break my son’s heart’

A woman has told her husband that he needs to get rid of his son’s dog because she feels he is prioritising the dog over her pregnancy.

Taking to Reddit, the man explained that when his son was eight years old, he lost his mother, and found solace in his new Great Dane.

The man said that the dog is his son’s best friend and his pride and joy and that while they take care of veterinary expenses, it is very much his son’s dog and not his.

The man then explained that his wife is 12 weeks pregnant and has recently started being scared of the dog.

He wrote: “She avoids him, puts her hands over her stomach when he is around and jolts whenever he makes noise. Today she told me she wants to re-home the dog. I asked her what she was talking about.

“She said she has been having anxiety that he will jump on her. This is completely unreasonable. He doesn’t jump on people. We trained him not to jump on people or run into people very young because he is half Great Dane and I felt this was important for all dogs, but especially one who could possibly grow to such a large size (which he did).

“There is no reason for her to think the dog will jump on her.”

The man then claimed that his wife says there’s no way of knowing that the dog won’t jump on her and that she’s worried it could hurt her and their unborn baby. She’s even concerned that the dog is causing her anxiety which is also bad for her and the baby’s health.

He wrote: “She said she needs the dog elsewhere for her safety and the baby’s. I told her that there was no way. My son got this dog right after he lost his mom and imprinted on him hard. Sometimes I think he loves the dog more than me! I’m not taking his dog. The dog didn’t do anything!

“My wife said I am prioritising the dog over her pregnancy. The dog isn’t a threat to her pregnancy. If this were any other unreasonable request, I would just do it because she is pregnant. I just can’t break my son’s heart over a fear she has that makes no sense.”

