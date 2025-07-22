China bans OnlyFans labelling it a ‘corrupt Western disease’

The move comes as the country tries to regulate their digital space.

China has banned OnlyFans after labelling it a ‘corrupt Western disease’.

The move comes as the country tries to regulate the digital space.

The platform, known for its adult content, was described by Beijing as having ‘immoral’ online influences.

Although OnlyFans has been available through virtual private networks (VPNs) and third-party payment systems in the country, this new ban eliminates any loopholes in accessing the site for both users and creators.

The country has been cracking down on many Western platforms, including Instagram and Reddit, as well as several video games, imported films, and social platforms.

Just last year, Newsweek reported that the site was directly accessible again after being banned for years.

Users confirmed on social media last December that they could visit OnlyFans without relying on VPNs.

Creators and users were both happy with the news, but it seems this happiness will be short-lived.

Social media users have responded to the news.

One X user said they ‘completely support China’s decision to ban OnlyFans.’

“I would recommend that all countries do the same, because it’s very rare for OnlyFans to be used in a positive or appropriate way,” they posted.

I completely support China’s decision to ban OnlyFans.



I would recommend that all countries do the same, because it’s very rare for OnlyFans to be used in a positive or appropriate way. https://t.co/zIy9VvtVBc — Alex The Black Cap (@blackcapx02) July 16, 2025

“Have to agree with China on this one,” supported another user.