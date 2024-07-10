Search icon

Lifestyle

10th Jul 2024

‘Our neighbour has 9 cars parked outside our house – my revenge cost them £90k’

Charlie Herbert

A bit of patience and some faith in local bureaucracy paid off…

We don’t always get on with our neighbours, and when this is the case feuds can develop between people on the same street.

One woman has explained how she decided to get revenge on her neighbours and their numerous motors – which ended costing them thousands.

She told how her neighbours persistently parked their nine cars outside her house, despite them having their own driveway.

Writing on Reddit, she said: “My neighbours have nine cars total parked in the street.

“They always park two of those cars in front on my house and won’t move them the whole week. We have a regulation where you live that you can’t leave your car parked for more than 48 hours in the same spot.”

Their reasoning for not using their own driveway? It “looks tacky.”

I cost me neighbors over $100,000.
byu/killjoy2408 inpettyrevenge

The woman continued:  “They have told me they don’t like to leave their driveway with cars because it looks tacky. Over half the cars they have they don’t even use them. They just use them to safe parking spots for themselves.”

Eventually, the woman lost patience with her selfish neighbours and decided it was time to get her own back.

And when she spotted some building work on a second unit at the back of their property, she took her opportunity.

The woman submitted a report to the council about the some potential “illegal residential building without permits” on the property.

And eventually, more than a year later, she reaped her rewards when she noticed the neighbours “tearing down their second unit.”

She said: “Word got around our block that a city inspector was there making sure everything was being torn down. Based on what they materials and labor they put into their second unit, I cost them over $100,000 (£90,000).”

Some people on Reddit offered some alternative methods she, or anyone else annoyed at selfish parking, could use to get some slightly swifter revenge.

One person suggested they should “accidentally scatter bird seed around their parked cars every day” so that the cars become covered in bird poo, with another adding that bird poo is “acidic and eats thru paint jobs!”

Someone else said: “You need to give their cars some shade. Plant a couple of Mulberry trees as close to the curb as you are allowed.

“They grow fast and the berries make a real mess, not to mention the birds who stop to eat those berries.”

Related links:

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

Topics:

Neighbour

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Our neighbour has 9 cars parked outside our house – my revenge cost them £90k’

Neighbour

‘Our neighbour has 9 cars parked outside our house – my revenge cost them £90k’

By Charlie Herbert

‘Our neighbour has 9 cars parked outside our house – my revenge cost them £90k’

Neighbour

‘Our neighbour has 9 cars parked outside our house – my revenge cost them £90k’

By Charlie Herbert

‘My neighbour parks so close to my front door I struggle to get out’

Neighbour

‘My neighbour parks so close to my front door I struggle to get out’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

‘My wife locked our son out the house all night for drinking alcohol’

Lifestyle

‘My wife locked our son out the house all night for drinking alcohol’

By Ryan Price

‘Rawdogging’ flights is actually good for you, expert claims

Air Travel

‘Rawdogging’ flights is actually good for you, expert claims

By Harry Warner

Cat owner almost comes back from holiday after pet cam shows heartbreaking footage

Cat owner almost comes back from holiday after pet cam shows heartbreaking footage

By Nina McLaughlin

Hawk Tuah girl speaks out about the demand for her to start an OnlyFans

hawk tuah girl

Hawk Tuah girl speaks out about the demand for her to start an OnlyFans

By Ryan Price

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

America

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

By Nina McLaughlin

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Load more stories