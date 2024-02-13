Search icon

13th Feb 2024

‘My neighbour parks so close to my front door I struggle to get out’

Charlie Herbert

A homeowner has complained that their neighbour’s parking means they ‘struggle’ get out of their own house.

Finding a parking space can feel like an impossible task at the best of times, but you’ve always got to be considerate about where you park.

Many of us will know not to park in front of someone’s driveway, but parking in front of someone’s door is another level.

This is exactly what one homeowner claims has happened to them.

In a post on Reddit, the understandably-annoyed resident shared a picture of the audacious parking.

They wrote: “This is how our dentist neighbours park. Struggled to get outside without kicking his car but made it. Next time I won’t be that gentle.”

Whilst it looks like enough space for a single person to squeeze through, anyone with a bike, pram or mobility scooter would really struggle to get past the car at all.

Some completely understood the person’s grievances with the parking, with one user suggesting they should “accidentally fall into” the vehicle next time.

Another said:  “Leave a note, if it still happens then take a run up in your hall and start rolling over the bonnet.”

A third person added: “Usually I would say get it towed but are you even allowed to do that here?”

But not everyone took the disgruntled resident’s side though, with one person commenting: “There seems to be plenty of room to get by, just not comfortably.”

Someone else wrote: “You struggled to get through that 3 foot walking space?” “Have you ever heard of a sidestep? They are quite useful in ‘tight’ spaces.”

