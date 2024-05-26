Search icon

Lifestyle

26th May 2024

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

Callum Boyle

lottery

Money doesn’t always buy happiness

A man who won £11m on the lottery has admitted he is now “suspicious of people’s intentions” after he bought five houses for people he no longer speaks to.

Mark Gardiner hit the front page after he and his friend won £22,590,829 together on the lottery. The pair split the winnings and Gardiner has treated himself to his fair share, including a place in Barbados, a Harley-Davidson, two Mercedes and two football clubs.

But while he treated himself, Gardiner was just as generous with his friends and chose to spend £500,000 on five houses for friends.

There’s an old saying that money can’t buy happiness and in this case it seems to be right. Gardiner admitted in 2005 that “there are days when I curse my win and wish I’d never got involved.”

He also admitted that since his big win he has lost contact with some of his closest family and friends, including Paul Maddison, the guy he split his winnings with.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I spent £500,000 buying five friends houses when I won. Do you think they are still my friends? Like hell.

“Not one speaks to me. Having so much money has made me suspicious of people’s intentions. It’s horrible, but when someone’s being nice then it does cross my mind what they are up to.”

Gardiner also revealed that he has received letters from people asking him for money.

“Sometimes I think it would have been better to have won a much smaller amount. I love going somewhere where no one knows me and I can be a normal person,” he added.

Related links:

Topics:

Lottery

RELATED ARTICLES

Man who won over £700 million on lottery sued by family after not sharing winnings

Lottery

Man who won over £700 million on lottery sued by family after not sharing winnings

By Ryan Price

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

Lottery

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who won £176,000 on lottery only took home £126,000 due to little-known rule

Lottery

Woman who won £176,000 on lottery only took home £126,000 due to little-known rule

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

iPhone

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

By Ryan Price

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Millionaire builds 99 homes to reduce homelessness in his town

Millionaire builds 99 homes to reduce homelessness in his town

By JOE

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

Lifestyle

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

By Ryan Price

‘I let a stranger sit at my table in a pub – what he did left me speechless’

Lifestyle

‘I let a stranger sit at my table in a pub – what he did left me speechless’

By Ryan Price

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

annual leave

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

By Ryan Price

Grayson Murray’s parents confirm his cause of death aged 30

Death

Grayson Murray’s parents confirm his cause of death aged 30

By JOE

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

iPhone

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

By Ryan Price

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Horror

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

By Charlie Herbert

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

News

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

By Ryan Price

Pep Guardiola admits he made a a tactical ‘mistake’ in FA Cup final

Alejandro Garnacho

Pep Guardiola admits he made a a tactical ‘mistake’ in FA Cup final

By Ryan Price

Woman shocked after dog she took to be euthanised listed for adoption a year later

adoption

Woman shocked after dog she took to be euthanised listed for adoption a year later

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

World’s richest actor worth £2.5 billion who you may never even have heard of

World’s richest actor worth £2.5 billion who you may never even have heard of

By JOE

Multiple passengers injured after severe turbulence on Dublin flight

Dublin Airport

Multiple passengers injured after severe turbulence on Dublin flight

By Simon Kelly

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

Animals

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

By Ryan Price

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

Kate Middleton

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

By SportsJOE

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

Artificial intelligence

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

By Ryan Price

Load more stories