Search icon

Lifestyle

18th Dec 2023

Former Jehovah’s Witness reveals that her parents were siblings

JOE

A former Jehovah’s Witness has opened up about her family

Ohio native Vanessa recently appeared on the We’re All Insane podcast with its host Devorah Roloff.

The 46-year-old explained how she grew up as “one of seven children born to a brother and sister” – a fact that she found out when she was nine years old.

“I was in third grade. I didn’t really understand whether that was right or wrong. I didn’t know,” she said.

“My grandmother was happy that her children found somebody to love and it just kind of became normal.”

She explained how her parents married back in 1974, when her mother was 19 years old and her dad was 28.

“I guess back then they didn’t have to show a lot of ID. They had different last names. They did have different fathers…

“They swore under oath they were no close of kin than second cousin and they walked out with a marriage license.”

However, around the same time the pair joined the church, and their close relations caused tension among members.

“The entire congregation knew,” Vanessa explained in the clip that was shared on YouTube.

“I know people there didn’t like it but if you talk against a decision you’re going to get labeled an apostate so they kind of had to deal with it.”

In total, Vanessa’s mum had nine children, two of whom died.

She said that, of her siblings, ‘none of us really had any serious issues’ aside from one of her brothers who was born without a “properly structured urinary system” and a “dead kidney.”

“So my mother was pregnant by her brother a total of nine times – seven live births and two miscarriages – and still got to be a Jehovah Witness in good standing,” Vanessa shared.

“She wasn’t that motherly. I honestly don’t know why she wanted so many children,” she added.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Viewers are already demanding a second season of new hit Netflix show

Viewers are already demanding a second season of new hit Netflix show

By Simon Kelly

‘People think I’m one of my boyfriend’s kids but it doesn’t bother me’

‘People think I’m one of my boyfriend’s kids but it doesn’t bother me’

By JOE

Marc Cucurella falls asleep during Chelsea game

Chelsea

Marc Cucurella falls asleep during Chelsea game

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Incredibly offensive skirt removed from sale after online complaints

Fashion

Incredibly offensive skirt removed from sale after online complaints

By Nooruddean Choudry

This dad might be the biggest Macklemore fan in the world

Galway

This dad might be the biggest Macklemore fan in the world

By Carl Kinsella

Never mind the Balkans: Bosnians in frisbee fail

Bosnia

Never mind the Balkans: Bosnians in frisbee fail

By JOE

Time isn’t running out to spend your old £1 coins, but here’s when you need to do it by

Money

Time isn’t running out to spend your old £1 coins, but here’s when you need to do it by

By Rich Cooper

Jack Grealish wears special t-shirt designed by young fan with cerebral palsy

Cerebral Palsy

Jack Grealish wears special t-shirt designed by young fan with cerebral palsy

By Charlie Herbert

Humans don’t have penis bones because sex doesn’t last long enough

Penises

Humans don’t have penis bones because sex doesn’t last long enough

By JOE

Strictly Come Dancing judge will reportedly be replaced in 2024

Strictly Come Dancing judge will reportedly be replaced in 2024

By Kat O'Connor

Nicolas Jackson issues four-word response to critics

Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson issues four-word response to critics

By Callum Boyle

Met Office warns of transport disruption in UK as Christmas approaches

Met Office warns of transport disruption in UK as Christmas approaches

By Nina McLaughlin

Mum puts kids to bed in next day’s clothes and says it ‘works wonders’

Family

Mum puts kids to bed in next day’s clothes and says it ‘works wonders’

By Charlie Herbert

Fans confused as Real Madrid banned from drawing PSV in Champions League despite not being from same group

Champions League

Fans confused as Real Madrid banned from drawing PSV in Champions League despite not being from same group

By Callum Boyle

Thousands of XL Bully dogs given exemption from upcoming ban

Dogs

Thousands of XL Bully dogs given exemption from upcoming ban

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Can you name Manchester United’s full starting XI for the first game of last season?

Football

QUIZ: Can you name Manchester United’s full starting XI for the first game of last season?

By James Dawson

Man given £1m fine on top of 7-year jail term for selling devices which illegally streamed Premier League games

Football

Man given £1m fine on top of 7-year jail term for selling devices which illegally streamed Premier League games

By Simon Lloyd

Shocking claims emerge about behaviour of workers at Spurs’ new stadium

Football

Shocking claims emerge about behaviour of workers at Spurs’ new stadium

By Darragh Murphy

Adidas chief executive criticises Manchester United’s style of play under Louis van Gaal

Adidas

Adidas chief executive criticises Manchester United’s style of play under Louis van Gaal

By Simon Lloyd

Every Fleabag character ranked from worst to best

Entertainment

Every Fleabag character ranked from worst to best

By Ciara Knight

Odds Against: The Weekly JOE Group Bet – Matchday 16

Football

Odds Against: The Weekly JOE Group Bet – Matchday 16

By JOE

Load more stories