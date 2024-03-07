Search icon

Lifestyle

07th Mar 2024

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

JOE

parking-fine-for-their-own-driveaway

Judy and Ed Craine have been further threatened with a £196-per-day fee

A couple were left stunned when they were hit with a parking fine for using their own driveway – the same one they’ve been using for the past 36 years.

Judy and Ed Craine parked their car in the driveway in front of their San Francisco home like it was any other day, however, on this particular occasion – much to their surprise – they received a $1,542 (£1,209) fine.

Worse still, they were threatened with a $250-per-day fee (equal to £196) if they didn’t remove the vehicle from the same spot they’d been using for more than three decades.

Parking fine number
Credit: ABC

Searching for an explanation, the Craines went on to tell ABC-affiliate KGO-TV that the San Francisco Planning Department is now enforcing a decades-old section of code that bans any and all vehicles from being parked on a “carpad’ or setback” in front of a house unless it’s accompanied by a garage or cover.

The couple said they wrote back to check if it was a mistake only to “all of a sudden be told you can’t use something that we could use for years”; they described the decision as “startling and “inexplicable.”

Craines parking fine
Credit: ABC

The planning department was alerted to the Craines’ use of their driveway by an anonymous complaint that was lodged against them and two other unsuspecting neighbours who were also caught off guard by the same violation.

Daniel A. Sider, the chief of staff at the San Francisco Planning Department, told ABC News: “The first we learned of it was during Friday’s broadcast. To that end, we’re reopening the matter and hope to have more clarity in the coming days.”

Topics:

couples,driveway,Life,Parking,parking fine

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Charlie Herbert

‘My neighbour parks so close to my front door I struggle to get out’

Neighbour

‘My neighbour parks so close to my front door I struggle to get out’

By Charlie Herbert

Man became richest person in the world for two minutes with $92 quadrillion

America

Man became richest person in the world for two minutes with $92 quadrillion

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

‘I went on a 2,000 person nude cruise – this is what it’s like’

Cruise

‘I went on a 2,000 person nude cruise – this is what it’s like’

By Charlie Herbert

Singer who provided litter trays for ‘animal-identifying’ fans at live shows is now offering nappies

Singer who provided litter trays for ‘animal-identifying’ fans at live shows is now offering nappies

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

By Joseph Loftus

Influencer goes on bizarre rant after restaurant doesn’t let her eat for free

Influencer goes on bizarre rant after restaurant doesn’t let her eat for free

By Joseph Loftus

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Influencer goes viral for selling jars of her own farts that ‘last up to 30 days’

farts

Influencer goes viral for selling jars of her own farts that ‘last up to 30 days’

By Charlie Herbert

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

By Nina McLaughlin

Leicester City exploit loophole in football’s spending rules to avoid punishment

Football

Leicester City exploit loophole in football’s spending rules to avoid punishment

By Lee Costello

Brighton fans ‘attacked and stabbed by masked gang’ before Europe League game in Rome

attack

Brighton fans ‘attacked and stabbed by masked gang’ before Europe League game in Rome

By Ryan Price

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

By Charlie Herbert

Fern Britton threatens to quit Big Brother if Phillip Schofield enters the house

CBB

Fern Britton threatens to quit Big Brother if Phillip Schofield enters the house

By Ryan Price

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

By Charlie Herbert

Cillian Murphy ‘is in the running to play James Bond’

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy ‘is in the running to play James Bond’

By Charlie Herbert

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today

Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today

By Charlie Herbert

Man City create history in Champions League win

Champions League

Man City create history in Champions League win

By Callum Boyle

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

90s children's tv

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

By Callum Boyle

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories