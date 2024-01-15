Search icon

Gaming

15th Jan 2024

GTA 6’s first celebrity cameo has been confirmed

Nina McLaughlin

GTA fans, we have a very exciting update

After a very, very, very long wait, GTA 6 has finally been officially announced.

The first trailer for the highly anticipated game dropped late last year, and fans already can’t wait for its release.

The trailer revealed that the sixth instalment of Grand Theft Auto will feature the game’s first ever playable female character, as well as a Florida-based setting, which includes Vice City.

Aside from that, though, the trailer left a lot to be desired.

However, a new update has seemed to confirm the game’s first celebrity cameo.

T-Pain has quietly confirmed that he will be featuring in the game.

“I used to be on NoPixel then I started working on GTA 6 and they [Rockstar Games] told me I couldn’t do RP [roleplaying] anymore,” he explained to a fan after being asked why he was no longer partaking in the GTA roleplaying server.

He added: “They had this whole speech like ‘What if somebody took your album and re-recorded it and more people were listening to that?’”

What the musician’s role in the game is going to be remains to be seen, but we will be waiting with bated breath for any further details to come out.

With at least a year still to go until the game’s 2025 release date, we have a feeling that a whole lot more surprises are on the way in due course.

