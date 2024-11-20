Search icon

20th Nov 2024

Fans are furious after Playstation 6 release date leaks online

Charlie Herbert

‘I would be so disappointed if they released the PS6 in a year or two’

Gamers have been left fuming as rumours of the PlayStation 6‘s release date continue to swirl online.

You might expect that their anger would be to do with having to wait too long for the console’s release – but it’s actually because they think it’s going to arrive too soon.

Despite being one of the best selling consoles of all time, the PS5 is a source of ire for some, who believe it’s not been given long enough to realise it’s full potential.

For months now, rumours have swirled about when we can expect the next generation of console to be released by Sony.

Back in June last year, court documents released by Microsoft appeared to suggest the PS6 would be arriving in 2028.

Earlier this year, Sony’s senior vice-president Naomi Matsuoka said the PS5 would soon be entering the “latter stage of its life cycle,” and suggested the PS6 could arrive as soon as 2026.

Considering the PS5 only arrived in November 2020, it sounds like there could be just a 6-8 year gap in between the two consoles. While this might sound like a long time to some, many gamers reckon it’s not given the PS5 long enough to reach its full potential.

The PlayStation 5 was released in November 2020 (Getty)

Combine this with the fact Sony released the PS5 Pro earlier this month, and the inevitable fall off in interest once an official PS6 release date is announced and gamers start preparing for that console, it only adds to the sense the PS5 wasn’t given a chance to gather momentum.

Many gamers are therefore urging Sony to hold off on the PS6 release.

On Reddit, one person wrote: “We’re already almost halfway through this generation lmao”

Another responded: “This generation got off to a very slow/weak start. PS6 not needed til 2030 at the earliest….”

Someone else said: “Unfortunately, this is the smallest jump in quality in gaming history ever, PS5 is merely a graphical update to the PS4, all the games on ps5 would run on the ps4 if you lower the graphics.”

A fourth commented: “This time sucks why does it go so fast? Like ps5 already been out there since 2020 and I just got mine a week ago now we already talking about ps6 when ps5 pro isn’t in the news yet.”

A fifth added: “I really hope they take their time releasing the PS6. I just bought a PS5 and I haven’t played video games in years. I would be so disappointed if they released the PS6 in a year or two.”

