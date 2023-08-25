Search icon

Food

25th Aug 2023

St James’ Park crowned best ground in the Premier League for pre-match boozing

Jack Peat

The is an eye-watering 131 pubs within a 15-minute walk of the stadium

St James’ Park in Newcastle has been crowned the best ground in the Premier League for a pre-match pint.

A new study by AceOdds ranked each stadium by the number of pubs within a fifteen-minute walk for the ultimate fan experience.

They’ve also uncovered which pubs are the best-rated as well as have the cheapest pints within a thirty-minute walk of each stadium.

Newcastle’s St. James’ Park tops the list with a staggering 131 pubs to explore before or after the match.

Coming in second place with 50 pubs within walking distance is the Wolverhampton Wanderers, followed by Burnley with 36.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium has been named the worst ground to grab a pre-match drink. The Citizens have only two pubs within a fifteen-minute walk, meaning they finish bottom of our league table.

Best Premier League stadiums for pre-match boozing

  1. St James’ Park, Newcastle United (131)
  2. Molineux, Wolverhampton Wanderers (50)
  3. Turf Moor, Burnley (36)
  4. Emirates Stadium, Arsenal (33)
  5. Bramall Lane, Sheffield United (27)
  6. Stamford Bridge, Chelsea (27)
  7. Anfield, Liverpool (25)
  8. Goodison Park, Everton (23)
  9. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (20)
  10. London Stadium, West Ham United (12)
  11. Villa Park, Aston Villa (8)
  12. Dean Court, AFC Bournemouth (7)
  13. Old Trafford, Manchester United (7)
  14. Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace (7)
  15. Craven Cottage, Fulham (6)
  16. Brentford Community Stadium (6)
  17. Kenilworth Road, Luton Town (3)
  18. City Ground, Nottingham Forest (3)
  19. Falmer Stadium, Brighton & Hove Albion (3)
  20. City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester City (2)

The New Brew-m Pub in Burnley has ranked as the best venue for a pre-match pint in the Premier League.

With a star rating of 4.8 along with £2.50 pints is The New Brew-m Pub in Burnley, followed by Nottingham Forests The William Gunn then Liverpool’s very own Taggy’s Bar and Beer Garden.

Out of this leading table, the pubs with the most expensive pints can be found (unsurprisingly) down south in Chelsea’s The Fox and Pheasant charging £6.30, followed by West Ham, Crystal Palace and Tottenham charging £5.50.

Meanwhile, the cheapest pints can be found at Burnleys New Brew-m for £2.50 and Wolverhampton The Great Western for £3.50.

Related links:

How to eat and drink your way around the 92

The 10 best away days in the Premier League and EFL

Topics:

Beer,Manchester City,Newcastle United,Pints,Premier League,Pubs

RELATED ARTICLES

Pep Guardiola has averaged a trophy every 27 games at Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola has averaged a trophy every 27 games at Man City

By Callum Boyle

Jack Grealish snubs UEFA president to have heartwarming moment with visually impaired fan

Football

Jack Grealish snubs UEFA president to have heartwarming moment with visually impaired fan

By Callum Boyle

Newcastle to host two Saudi Arabia fixtures next month

Football

Newcastle to host two Saudi Arabia fixtures next month

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gino D’Acampo rants at children on This Morning after they admit to liking pineapple on pizza

Gino D'Acampo

Gino D’Acampo rants at children on This Morning after they admit to liking pineapple on pizza

By Kyle Picknell

Gordon Ramsay once made a meal so bad the chef couldn’t hide his disgust

Food

Gordon Ramsay once made a meal so bad the chef couldn’t hide his disgust

By Charlie Herbert

All-You-Can-Eat restaurant forced into bankruptcy due to customers eating too much

All You Can Eat

All-You-Can-Eat restaurant forced into bankruptcy due to customers eating too much

By Rory Cashin

This incredible free pizza after cashback offer will blow your mind

FIFA World Cup 2018

This incredible free pizza after cashback offer will blow your mind

By Reuben Pinder

A 230-year-old secret stash of whiskey has been found beneath the Jameson distillery

Drink

A 230-year-old secret stash of whiskey has been found beneath the Jameson distillery

By Rich Cooper

The pub with the best pint of Guinness outside of Ireland has been named

The pub with the best pint of Guinness outside of Ireland has been named

By JOE

Mum left furious after flight attendant ‘mocked’ five-year-old daughter’s name

Air Travel

Mum left furious after flight attendant ‘mocked’ five-year-old daughter’s name

By Steve Hopkins

People call for child-free weddings after toddler wipes their face on bride’s dress

Children

People call for child-free weddings after toddler wipes their face on bride’s dress

By Charlie Herbert

Podcaster leaves co-host shocked after pointing out her phone has ‘changed the shape of her finger’

Phones

Podcaster leaves co-host shocked after pointing out her phone has ‘changed the shape of her finger’

By Charlie Herbert

Man who killed cyclist and hid his body for years with help of twin brother is jailed

Man who killed cyclist and hid his body for years with help of twin brother is jailed

By Steve Hopkins

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 361

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 361

By Charlie Herbert

Dune Part Two delayed until 2024

Dune

Dune Part Two delayed until 2024

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

British people are taking one party drug more than anywhere else in the world

Drugs

British people are taking one party drug more than anywhere else in the world

By Ben Kenyon

England fans at the Qatar World Cup ended up in Sheikh’s palace in search for beer

2022 Qatar

England fans at the Qatar World Cup ended up in Sheikh’s palace in search for beer

By Charlie Herbert

Conor McGregor promised free entry to his after party for anyone who backed a first round KO…

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor promised free entry to his after party for anyone who backed a first round KO…

By JOE

We’ll give you two minutes to answer this simple Conor McGregor question, but there’s a catch

Conor McGregor

We’ll give you two minutes to answer this simple Conor McGregor question, but there’s a catch

By Ben Kiely

University LGBT society disbanded after arguing feminists need to be ‘reeducated’ in gulags

goldsmith's

University LGBT society disbanded after arguing feminists need to be ‘reeducated’ in gulags

By Oli Dugmore

Video: Samuel L. Jackson kicks serious butt as the President of the USA in the explosive trailer for Big Game

Movies

Video: Samuel L. Jackson kicks serious butt as the President of the USA in the explosive trailer for Big Game

By Eoghan Doherty

Load more stories