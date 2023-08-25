St James’ Park crowned best ground in the Premier League for pre-match boozing

The is an eye-watering 131 pubs within a 15-minute walk of the stadium

St James’ Park in Newcastle has been crowned the best ground in the Premier League for a pre-match pint.

A new study by AceOdds ranked each stadium by the number of pubs within a fifteen-minute walk for the ultimate fan experience.

They’ve also uncovered which pubs are the best-rated as well as have the cheapest pints within a thirty-minute walk of each stadium.

Newcastle’s St. James’ Park tops the list with a staggering 131 pubs to explore before or after the match.

Coming in second place with 50 pubs within walking distance is the Wolverhampton Wanderers, followed by Burnley with 36.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium has been named the worst ground to grab a pre-match drink. The Citizens have only two pubs within a fifteen-minute walk, meaning they finish bottom of our league table.

Best Premier League stadiums for pre-match boozing

St James’ Park, Newcastle United (131) Molineux, Wolverhampton Wanderers (50) Turf Moor, Burnley (36) Emirates Stadium, Arsenal (33) Bramall Lane, Sheffield United (27) Stamford Bridge, Chelsea (27) Anfield, Liverpool (25) Goodison Park, Everton (23) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (20) London Stadium, West Ham United (12) Villa Park, Aston Villa (8) Dean Court, AFC Bournemouth (7) Old Trafford, Manchester United (7) Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace (7) Craven Cottage, Fulham (6) Brentford Community Stadium (6) Kenilworth Road, Luton Town (3) City Ground, Nottingham Forest (3) Falmer Stadium, Brighton & Hove Albion (3) City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester City (2)

The New Brew-m Pub in Burnley has ranked as the best venue for a pre-match pint in the Premier League.

With a star rating of 4.8 along with £2.50 pints is The New Brew-m Pub in Burnley, followed by Nottingham Forests The William Gunn then Liverpool’s very own Taggy’s Bar and Beer Garden.

Out of this leading table, the pubs with the most expensive pints can be found (unsurprisingly) down south in Chelsea’s The Fox and Pheasant charging £6.30, followed by West Ham, Crystal Palace and Tottenham charging £5.50.

Meanwhile, the cheapest pints can be found at Burnleys New Brew-m for £2.50 and Wolverhampton The Great Western for £3.50.

