Food

16th Apr 2025

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

Dan Seddon

Bringing a different dimension to the word ‘dip’.

National Garlic Day is almost upon us and pizza masters Papa Johns are once again leading the celebrations.

It’s been announced on social media that a wacky-sounding, limited-edition bath bomb inspired by the company’s Special Garlic dip will soon arrive in the UK.

For a chance to get your hands on one – and why the heck wouldn’t you want to? – all you have to do is register online. Winners will be revealed next Monday (April 21).

“Created in response to fans saying they’d “bathe” in the iconic Special Garlic dip, this playful product transforms the nation’s love for Papa Johns’ garlicky goodness into a sensory experience like no other,” read an official description.

25.5 million tubs of garlic dip are purchased each year in Britain.

“Ohh wow I want one,” commented an Instagram user, before three more excited individuals added: “ommggg I can’t waitt!”, “Well hello there!” and “Blimey”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Papa Johns (@papajohnsuk)

Papa Johns has previous when it comes to eyebrow-raising spin-off products.

To mark the 2024 incarnation of National Garlic Day, the foodies launched a garlic butter candle that neatly melted into a dip for your pizza.

“We know how much our customers love garlic – whether it’s our Special Garlic or Garlic & Herb Dip with their favourite pizza, or a side of our Garlic Pizza Sticks. In celebration of National Garlic Day, we’re delighted to be the first QSR brand to launch an edible candle, bringing something extra special to the table for garlic lovers,” said a spokesperson at the time.

They really go above and beyond for their customers – remember when daredevil chef Matt Pritchard scaled a cliff to hand-deliver an order?

OK, OK, it might’ve been a PR stunt to signal the rollout of Hemp Sticks…

National Garlic Day falls on Saturday, April 19.

Topics:

Food,Papa Johns,Pizza

