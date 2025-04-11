Aldi launches ice cream for dogs just in time for summer

It’s a toss-up between Pea & Vanilla and Carrot & Apple flavour.

Prepare for serious tail-waggage next week, as Aldi is resurrecting its ridiculously popular dog ice cream.

The supermarket chain has proudly announced that Langham’s Cuisine Doggy Ice Cream will return to its shelves for a third successive year from Monday (April 14).

Such was its deliciousness for pooch palettes, 30 tubs were being sold every minute when the product originally launched in 2023.

Aldi’s popular doggy ice-cream is resurfacing this month (Credit: Aldi)

“For just £2.99 (4 pack, 110ml per tub), paw pals can tuck into a choice of two delicious flavours – Pea & Vanilla and Carrot & Apple,” is what owners should look out for on the freezer aisle.

“Made with real fruit and vegetables and 100% plant-based, the sweet treat provides a nutritious snack for those furry friends and helps keep pups cool in the summer sun.”

In other pet-related news, a 2023 study using MRIs discovered that dogs’ brains respond better to “infant-directed speech”, meaning most of us are doing a swell job with those baby voices.

Dr. Krista Williams at the Bay Cities VCA Animal Hospital told Kinship: “When it comes to communicating with our dogs, it’s more about how things are said, versus the words we actually say. Dogs often interpret a singsong tone as an invitation to play and may respond by wagging their tail or doing a play bow.”

A vet named Dr. Bethany Hsia also went on to address the benefits of “dog-directed” communication.

“Baby talk can capture a dog’s attention because it mimics the sounds associated with positive social interactions, signalling affection and engagement. The main benefit is that when we speak to our dogs, it helps build our bond with them and improves our ability to communicate with each other,” she explained.

“When we use a lower pitch or volume, for example, dogs may interpret this as us expressing disappointment in their behaviour.”