Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

The crossover we all saw coming

In news that will no doubt surprise no one, Bonnie Blue has met the viral Ibiza Final Boss.

The Final Boss went viral last week after being seen living his best life in Ibiza.

The Ibiza Final Boss identified himself as Jack Kay, a 28-year-old from Newcastle.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Appreciate all the love and messages of everyone. I will get back to everyone quick [as] I can.

“It’s just a lot for me to take in at the moment. I am just a normal person from Newcastle.

“It’s crazy, stay locked in, got some big news coming.”

The Final Boss has already made some big moves, with it being estimated that he could earn up to six figures from his virality.

However, the crossover that everyone has been waiting for has now happened – Jack has met up with none other than Bonnie Blue.

In a new video that is being dubbed one of the most awkward videos ever, Bonnie greets Jack.

She says: “Hi it’s nice to meet you. How are you?”

Jack appears to be quite nervous, and they chat a little bit about how busy he’s been recently.

Then, Bonnie moves the conversation on, asking: “What made you have that hairstyle?”

“I’ve always had it. Crazy one,” he said.

Bonnie then reaches out and strokes his head.

“I mean I just don’t get it. But if you like it,” she said, to which he responds that his barnet is “famous now”.

“You’ve got famous hair, I’ve got a famous vagina.”