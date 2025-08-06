‘Ibiza final boss’ finally breaks silence after being identified online

He’s been going viral online

A man known as the ‘Ibiza final boss’ has finally broken his silence after being identified online.

One of the most viral memes of the summer, people have been loving following this lad’s holiday on the party island of Ibiza, mostly for his eye-catching allure.

Rocking a bob cut, thick gold chain, black vest, sunglasses, an LV cross bag and a stunningly white set of gnashers, bosses don’t come much more final than this man.

With people obsessing over this partier, onlookers were keen to know the man’s true identity.

This led to organisation Zero Six West Ibiza sharing the video asking to ask followers to identify the man so they could give him complimentary tickets.

Their post was captioned: “Does anyone know this absolute legend coz we’ve got two free guestlist with his name on it!”

This video has since been viewed over 16 million times with people loving what they saw.

One person wrote: “Short back and battle of Hastings please.”

Another commented: “Ibiza at 11, bullying King John to sign the Magna Carta at 12.”

Meanwhile, one person said: “That is THE Ibiza final boss.”

Now, after finding fame and virality on the internet, the ‘Ibiza final boss’ has finally revealed himself on social media.

The man revealed himself as Jack Kay and that he is just “a normal person from Newcastle”.

He also announced that he’s got some “big news coming”.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Appreciate all the love and messages of everyone. I will get back to everyone quick [as] I can.

“It’s just a lot for me to take in at the moment. I am just a normal person from Newcastle.

“It’s crazy, stay locked in, got some big news coming.”

Jack’s virality seems to have carried him far, with a picture of the final boss and the co-owner of Ocean Beach Ibiza nightclub Tony Truman being shared online.

Meanwhile, other people even mistook him for DJ Charlie Sloth.

Well, there it is, summer’s hottest mystery has been solved and we can all sleep soundly knowing the identity of Ibiza final boss is just a normal lad from Newcastle!