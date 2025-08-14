Ibiza Final Boss launches music career with song on Spotify

‘Monastery of Sound!’ was one fan’s genius response

This summer’s most viral personality, Ibiza Final Boss, has released his own techno tune on Spotify.

Collaborating with London artist Carnao Beats on the track – titled, you guessed it, ‘Ibiza Final Boss’ – it’s now available to check out on the audio subscription service.

A promo clip doing the rounds on TikTok exhibits the Geordie lad saying ‘I’m the Ibiza Final Boss, Jack Kay, get to know’ over a lively beat.

One fan replied: “From nothing to cultural icon overnight”, while two more went on to share: “This will get him on Love Island” and “Monastery of Sound!”

“You may laugh now… the bloke is gonna be laughing all the way to the bank very soon,” pointed out another TikToker.

Carnao Beats himself claimed that the burgeoning techno king, who recently met up with Bonnie Blue, “will be minted” soon enough.

Jack Kay, better known as the ‘Ibiza Final Boss’, has quickly become one of the most viral memes of the summer, and it seems he’s in for a huge payday.

Having exploded the internet with his Battle of Hastings bonce, Kay is now a client of top talent agent Dave Read, who at one time looked after Joey Essex.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, brand and culture expert Nick Ede forecasts plenty of dough on the social media sensation’s horizon.

“It’s amazing how he has captured the zeitgeist,” he noted. “He’ll do nightclub appearances in the UK and that’s really lucrative. You can do four or five of them a night.

“That’s going to be regular and they pay five to 10 grand per appearance. Do four of them a night on a Friday and a Saturday and you can make a lot money. That’s how people on TOWIE made their money. It wasn’t through the show, it was through their nightclub appearances.”

Focussing on the power of Kay’s distinctive style, Ede continued: “It’s an easy costume and everyone will love it. If he trademarks his look and looks into merchandise, he could make a lot of money that way.

“He’s so instantly recognisable – that look is going to carry the fun on. If he changes his look that fun goes. But that’s his look – and he embraces it. It might be low six figures, but easily £250,000 a year. With Dave Read, he will do extremely well.”