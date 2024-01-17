Viewers stunned as Ed Balls kicks Susanna Reid in the head live on GMB

A painful start to the morning

If Susanna Reid was feeling a bit sleepy after another early start for Good Morning Britain, she was given a rude awakening when her co-presenter Ed Balls kicked her in the head live on air.

The pair were discussing whether it is ever okay to put your feet on the seat in front during a train ride or plane trip.

So, to give the debate some sort of real-world setting, Susanna and Ed headed over to some pretend seats and sat down along with Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce.

With Susanna on the front row, Ed sat behind her and promptly hoisted his feet onto Susanna’s seat.

However, as he brought his foot down, he managed to kick his colleague on the back of the head in what looked like a pretty painful blow.

As Susanna keeled over in pain, Ed quickly stood up and checked on her, apologising profusely.

Ever the professional though, Susanna quipped: “I think we’ve decided it’s not okay, there we go!”

Kevin joked that he has “a good lawyer” for Susanna, who added: “I don’t know if I can carry on doing the programme. I’m seeing stars. That is our debate this morning, should you put your feet up on seats?”

Reacting to the clip on social media, one person wrote: “What just happened?! Poor Susanna!”

Another said: “It’s a hard hat area with Ed about. Crikey!”

“Ed how could you,” a third exclaimed.

