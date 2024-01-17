Search icon

Entertainment

17th Jan 2024

Viewers stunned as Ed Balls kicks Susanna Reid in the head live on GMB

Charlie Herbert

Ed Balls kicks susanna reid

A painful start to the morning

If Susanna Reid was feeling a bit sleepy after another early start for Good Morning Britain, she was given a rude awakening when her co-presenter Ed Balls kicked her in the head live on air.

The pair were discussing whether it is ever okay to put your feet on the seat in front during a train ride or plane trip.

So, to give the debate some sort of real-world setting, Susanna and Ed headed over to some pretend seats and sat down along with Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce.

With Susanna on the front row, Ed sat behind her and promptly hoisted his feet onto Susanna’s seat.

However, as he brought his foot down, he managed to kick his colleague on the back of the head in what looked like a pretty painful blow.

As Susanna keeled over in pain, Ed quickly stood up and checked on her, apologising profusely.

Ever the professional though, Susanna quipped: “I think we’ve decided it’s not okay, there we go!”

Kevin joked that he has “a good lawyer” for Susanna, who added: “I don’t know if I can carry on doing the programme. I’m seeing stars. That is our debate this morning, should you put your feet up on seats?”

Reacting to the clip on social media, one person wrote: “What just happened?! Poor Susanna!”

Another said: “It’s a hard hat area with Ed about. Crikey!”

“Ed how could you,” a third exclaimed.

Related links:

Good Morning Britain debate explodes over whether Gen Z are ‘lazy workers’

Topics:

Ed Balls,Good Morning Britain,Susanna Reid

RELATED ARTICLES

Good Morning Britain debate explodes over whether Gen Z are ‘lazy workers’

Gen Z

Good Morning Britain debate explodes over whether Gen Z are ‘lazy workers’

By Charlie Herbert

Linda Nolan says she’s going to enjoy Christmas as doctors confirm tumours have shrunk

Cancer

Linda Nolan says she’s going to enjoy Christmas as doctors confirm tumours have shrunk

By Callum Boyle

Susanna Reid slams Nigel Farage’s ‘stomach-churning’ I’m A Celeb salary

I'm A Celebrity

Susanna Reid slams Nigel Farage’s ‘stomach-churning’ I’m A Celeb salary

By Ryan Grace

MORE FROM JOE

Cobra Kai season 3 trailer teases new alliance between Daniel and Johnny

Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai season 3 trailer teases new alliance between Daniel and Johnny

By Wil Jones

Two Manchester United players feature in FIFA 17’s 10 best players

Barcelona

Two Manchester United players feature in FIFA 17’s 10 best players

By Kevin Beirne

Dad asks young daughter to name WWE stars from the ’80s and ’90s, gets brilliant response

Wrestling

Dad asks young daughter to name WWE stars from the ’80s and ’90s, gets brilliant response

By Colm Boohig

Arnold is back yet again in the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold is back yet again in the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate

By Wil Jones

Amanda Bynes found ‘roaming the streets naked and alone’

amanda bynes

Amanda Bynes found ‘roaming the streets naked and alone’

By Charlie Herbert

Jake Paul broke his new $420,000 Ferrari just one hour after buying it

Ferrari

Jake Paul broke his new $420,000 Ferrari just one hour after buying it

By Steve Hopkins

‘I had an accidental affair with my best friend’s husband – now she won’t speak to me’

Affair

‘I had an accidental affair with my best friend’s husband – now she won’t speak to me’

By Charlie Herbert

New eye test could take 17 million drivers off the roads

New eye test could take 17 million drivers off the roads

By Nina McLaughlin

Marcus Rashford explains story behind celebration after Roy Keane rant

Football

Marcus Rashford explains story behind celebration after Roy Keane rant

By Callum Boyle

Jamie George captains new-look England as Six Nations squad announced

England Rugby

Jamie George captains new-look England as Six Nations squad announced

By Patrick McCarry

Jesse Lingard’s new agents make contact with club ahead of potential transfer

Football

Jesse Lingard’s new agents make contact with club ahead of potential transfer

By Callum Boyle

Shop investigated for manslaughter as woman dies after being served tiramisu

Shop investigated for manslaughter as woman dies after being served tiramisu

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Former Man Utd man Marcos Rojo enjoys cigarette and beer on pitch after cup win

Boca Juniors

Former Man Utd man Marcos Rojo enjoys cigarette and beer on pitch after cup win

By Daniel Brown

Man United move for Southampton’s Sadio Mane after missing out on Pedro

Chelsea

Man United move for Southampton’s Sadio Mane after missing out on Pedro

By Simon Lloyd

FootballJOE’s Career Path Quiz: #5

Career Path

FootballJOE’s Career Path Quiz: #5

By Simon Lloyd

Man United fans to protest against Mason Greenwood before Wolves clash

Manchester United

Man United fans to protest against Mason Greenwood before Wolves clash

By JOE

Joe Biden to transfer power to Kamala Harris ‘for short period’

Jen Psaki

Joe Biden to transfer power to Kamala Harris ‘for short period’

By Kieran Galpin

Chris Kirkland tries to ‘clear up’ racism comparison to Zouma cat video

Animal Cruelty

Chris Kirkland tries to ‘clear up’ racism comparison to Zouma cat video

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories