13th Dec 2023

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

Nina McLaughlin

Kate Micucci has revealed the heartbreaking news that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

The actress is most known for her work on The Big Bang Theory, in which she played the character of Lucy.

However, in the latest update from the star, she has revealed that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 43-year-old shared the news in a TikTok.

“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok,’” she began the video.

“It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life,” she continued.

“So, you know, it was a surprise. But also I guess, it happens and the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

She explained how they found out the : “I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high. So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed.”

“It’s been a little bit of a trip and [I’ll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I’ll be back at it,” she concluded.

