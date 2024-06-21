Search icon

21st Jun 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

Charlie Herbert

the joe friday pub quiz week 404

A quiz that can only dream of matching the excitement of Euro 2024

International tournaments are great, aren’t they? In particular, let’s hear it for the 2pm kickoffs. The perfect antidote for an afternoon that’s just dragging a touch.

We had Romania thrashing the Ukrainians, Switzerland sweeping past Hungary, the Netherlands getting a late win against Poland, and a four goal thriller of a Balkan derby between Croatia and Albania.

It doesn’t let up either. In fact, I take zero offence if many of you are more excited for Slovakia vs Ukraine than you are this quiz.

Don’t worry about England either guys. Dreary group stage games are our speciality. Trust in Southgate to get it right when push comes to shove in the knockout rounds.

And if you think that sounds like a man trying to convince himself of something, then you’re absolutely right (I’m also writing this on Thursday afternoon, so feel free ignore all of that if we were dealt with comfortably by the Danes).

Anyway, onto the quiz. The lineup you’ll be taking on today is as follows: general knowledge, Euro 2024 kits, entertainment, winners and losers of history, and cities where films are set.

Sort out your game plan, and give it both barrels.

WATCH:England Fans In Germany On If It’s Coming Home And Southgate Warning

