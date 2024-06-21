The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

A quiz that can only dream of matching the excitement of Euro 2024

International tournaments are great, aren’t they? In particular, let’s hear it for the 2pm kickoffs. The perfect antidote for an afternoon that’s just dragging a touch.

We had Romania thrashing the Ukrainians, Switzerland sweeping past Hungary, the Netherlands getting a late win against Poland, and a four goal thriller of a Balkan derby between Croatia and Albania.

It doesn’t let up either. In fact, I take zero offence if many of you are more excited for Slovakia vs Ukraine than you are this quiz.

Don’t worry about England either guys. Dreary group stage games are our speciality. Trust in Southgate to get it right when push comes to shove in the knockout rounds.

And if you think that sounds like a man trying to convince himself of something, then you’re absolutely right (I’m also writing this on Thursday afternoon, so feel free ignore all of that if we were dealt with comfortably by the Danes).

Anyway, onto the quiz. The lineup you’ll be taking on today is as follows: general knowledge, Euro 2024 kits, entertainment, winners and losers of history, and cities where films are set.

Sort out your game plan, and give it both barrels.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



Which of these food groups do potatoes belong to? Dairy Carbohydrates Fats and sugars Correct! Wrong! How many kings called Charles has the United Kingdom had? Two Four Three Correct! Wrong! How many leaders does the Green Party have in the UK? Two One Three Correct! Wrong! What is a group of owls called? A diktat A monarchy A parliament Correct! Wrong! What is the main ingredient in tequila? Anise Blue agave Juniper berries Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport - EURO 2024 kits



Which nation does this kit belong to? Germany Scotland England Correct! Wrong! Which nation does this kit belong to? France Slovakia Italy Correct! Wrong! Which nation does this kit belong to? Turkey Austria Spain Correct! Wrong! Which nation does this kit belong to? Ukraine Slovenia Romania Correct! Wrong! Which nation does this kit belong to? Switzerland Albania Denmark Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Coldplay announced the title of their next album this week - what is it? Sun Songs Planet Poems Moon Music Correct! Wrong! Which of these TV personalities wrote the Thursday Murder Club books? Bradley Walsh Richard Osman Alexander Armstrong Correct! Wrong! Complete the title of this West End musical: The Book of... Mormon Churches Scientology Correct! Wrong! In Gavin & Stacey, what is Gavin's last name? Shipman West Jenkins Correct! Wrong! What is the name of Nicola Coughlan's character in Bridgerton? Kate Sharma Francesca Bridgerton Penelope Featherington Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Winners and losers of history



Which king lost the Battle of Hastings in 1066? Harald Hardrada Edward the Confessor Harold Godwinson Correct! Wrong! Who won the Battle of Waterloo? Duke of Wellington Horatio Nelson Napoleon Bonaparte Correct! Wrong! Who lost the 2008 US presidential election? John McCain Hilary Clinton Mitt Romney Correct! Wrong! Who won the race to the South Pole in 1911? Roald Amundsen Robert Falcon Scott Lawrence Oates Correct! Wrong! Who won the World Chess Championship in 1972? Bobby Fischer Boris Spassky Garry Kasparov Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Movies and cities



What city is Love, Actually set in? Berlin London Paris Correct! Wrong! Which city is Pulp Fiction set in? New York Chicago Los Angeles Correct! Wrong! Which city is City of God set in? Rio de Janeiro Buenos Aires São Paulo Correct! Wrong! Which city is the Blues Brothers set in? Detroit Chicago Las Vegas Correct! Wrong! Which city is Trainspotting set in? Edinburgh Glasgow Aberdeen Correct! Wrong!

