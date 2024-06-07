The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

All together now…
Give me a Q.
“Q!”
Give me a U.
“U!”
Give me an I.
“I!”
Give me a Z.
“Z!”
What do you get? 25 questions of prime general knowledge, sport, entertainment and this week UK landmarks and chocolate.
A recipe for success if I ever heard one.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
What language is spoken in Brazil?
What language is spoken in Brazil?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Where did the D-Day landings take place?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which of these was thrown at Nigel Farage in Clacton this week?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What does a barometer measure?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the hottest planet in the solar system?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 2: Sport
Who scored Real Madrid's second goal in their 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 Champions League final?
Who scored Real Madrid's second goal in their 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 Champions League final?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Enzo Maresca was named the new Chelsea manager this week, but which club has he joined from?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which of these is a grass court tennis tournament that serves as a warm-up for Wimbledon?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Where is the Canadian Grand Prix held?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How much is a try worth in rugby league?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 3: Entertainment
What is the title of Eminem's new single, in which he reprises his Slim Shady alter-ego?
What is the title of Eminem's new single, in which he reprises his Slim Shady alter-ego?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
In Saving Private Ryan, who plays Private Ryan?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which of these reality TV stars was revealed as a contestant on this year's series of Love Island?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which city were Nirvana and Pearl Jam from, and is widely credited as the home of grunge music?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What was the highest grossing film of the 1990s?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 4: UK landmarks
Where would you find this UK landmark?
Where would you find this UK landmark?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Where would you find this UK landmark?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Where would you find this UK landmark?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Where would you find this UK landmark?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Where would you find this UK landmark?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 5: Chocolate
Which of these chocolate bars is made by Cadbury?
Which of these chocolate bars is made by Cadbury?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What mountain features in the logo for Toblerone?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What's this fella's name?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is Galaxy chocolate sold as in the USA?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
In which chocolate selection box would you find the Toffee Penny and the Purple One?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
