Search icon

Entertainment

07th Jun 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

Charlie Herbert

All together now…

Give me a Q.

“Q!”

Give me a U.

“U!”

Give me an I.

“I!”

Give me a Z.

“Z!”

What do you get? 25 questions of prime general knowledge, sport, entertainment and this week UK landmarks and chocolate.

A recipe for success if I ever heard one.

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

JOE Friday Pub quiz week 402 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

WATCH: Meet the Nigel Farage voters in Clacton

Related links:

Name every city that will host a game in Euro 2024

Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

Quiz: Missing shirt numbers: Euros edition

Topics:

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 400

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 400

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 399

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 399

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

Comedy

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

By Ryan Price

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

Baby Reindeer

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

By Nina McLaughlin

Feathers McGraw set to return in new Wallace & Gromit film this year

Aardman Animation

Feathers McGraw set to return in new Wallace & Gromit film this year

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

England

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

By Callum Boyle

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

By Nina McLaughlin

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

Arsenal

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

By Ryan Price

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

BBC

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

Champions League

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

By Ryan Price

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

By Joseph Loftus

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

By Nina McLaughlin

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

Fire

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

By Ryan Price

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

Comedy

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

By Ryan Price

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories