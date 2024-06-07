The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

All together now…

Give me a Q.

“Q!”

Give me a U.

“U!”

Give me an I.

“I!”

Give me a Z.

“Z!”

What do you get? 25 questions of prime general knowledge, sport, entertainment and this week UK landmarks and chocolate.

A recipe for success if I ever heard one.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What language is spoken in Brazil? Portuguese Spanish French Correct! Wrong! Where did the D-Day landings take place? Germany Belgium France Correct! Wrong! Which of these was thrown at Nigel Farage in Clacton this week? A glass of water A pint of beer A milkshake Correct! Wrong! What does a barometer measure? Air pressure Sound Light Correct! Wrong! What is the hottest planet in the solar system? Mars Jupiter Venus Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Who scored Real Madrid's second goal in their 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 Champions League final? Jude Bellingham Toni Kroos Vinicius Junior Correct! Wrong! Enzo Maresca was named the new Chelsea manager this week, but which club has he joined from? West Brom Leeds Leicester Correct! Wrong! Which of these is a grass court tennis tournament that serves as a warm-up for Wimbledon? The Queen's Club Championships The King's Club Championships The Prince's Club Championships Correct! Wrong! Where is the Canadian Grand Prix held? Toronto Montreal Vancouver Correct! Wrong! How much is a try worth in rugby league? Four points Three points Six points Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



What is the title of Eminem's new single, in which he reprises his Slim Shady alter-ego? Houdini Dynamo Copperfield Correct! Wrong! In Saving Private Ryan, who plays Private Ryan? Vin Diesel Matt Damon Tom Hanks Correct! Wrong! Which of these reality TV stars was revealed as a contestant on this year's series of Love Island? Jamie Laing Gemma Collins Joey Essex Correct! Wrong! Which city were Nirvana and Pearl Jam from, and is widely credited as the home of grunge music? Chicago Los Angeles Seattle Correct! Wrong! What was the highest grossing film of the 1990s? Jurassic Park Forrest Gump Titanic Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: UK landmarks



Where would you find this UK landmark? Warwickshire Wiltshire Devon Correct! Wrong! Where would you find this UK landmark? Hull Leeds Gateshead Correct! Wrong! Where would you find this UK landmark? Edinburgh Glasgow London Correct! Wrong! Where would you find this UK landmark? Belfast Swansea Cardiff Correct! Wrong! Where would you find this UK landmark? Sheffield Chesterfield Bath Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Chocolate



Which of these chocolate bars is made by Cadbury? Milky Way Crunchie Aero Correct! Wrong! What mountain features in the logo for Toblerone? Mount Everest The Matterhorn Mont Blanc Correct! Wrong! What's this fella's name? Freddie Freddo Jimbo Correct! Wrong! What is Galaxy chocolate sold as in the USA? Falcon Dove Eagle Correct! Wrong! In which chocolate selection box would you find the Toffee Penny and the Purple One? Quality Street Roses Heroes Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday Pub quiz week 402 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

