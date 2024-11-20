The house from Home Alone is up for sale

Kevin McCallister’s home is on the market

Home Alone fans are finally in for a chance to own the home for themselves.

The legendary Christmas movie is one of our all-time favourites and you can now live like Kevin McCallister himself as the house has been put up for sale.

The McCallister’s lavish home is officially on the market, and I desperately need to win the lottery now.

According to American estate agent, Zillow, this is the first time the house has gone on the market since 2012.

It has undergone some major renovations since the movie premiered in 1990 but we certainly wouldn’t turn our noses up at this property.

The house from Hone Alone listed for sale at $5.25 million



[📹 erikconover]pic.twitter.com/Pw8xVr2gtT — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 1, 2024

The property in Winnetka, Illinois has been put on the market for an eye-watering $5.25m (€4.6m).

This Georgian-style property is a huge part of movie history so owning it would be pretty incredible.

The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a basketball court, a cinema room (obviously decorated with Home Alone merchandise), and a kitchen with double islands.

Described as “one of the most famous houses in the world”, the McCallister’s pad would make a pretty beautiful home.

Dawn McKenna Group said, “The stately brick Georgian residence of “Home Alone” fame brings forward a rare opportunity to own one of the most iconic movie residences in American pop culture.

“It’s a chance to own a piece of cinematic history and create lasting memories within its iconic walls,” the real estate team added.

The chances of Harry and Marv showing up are unlikely but they’d at least make pretty entertaining dinner party guests.