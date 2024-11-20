A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

The film feels like a spiritual sequel to Fatal Attraction.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (20 November) is Unfaithful, the excellent 2002 thriller drama from legendary director Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction, Jacob’s Ladder).

The film stars Diane Lane in an Oscar-nominated performance as Connie, a married woman and mother who embarks on a steamy affair with Paul (Oliver Martinez), a French book dealer in New York, after a chance encounter.

As Connie struggles with guilt but is also driven by desire and passion to continue seeing Paul, eventually her husband Edward (Richard Gere) grows suspicious.

Unfaithful boasts a trio of brilliant central performances (particularly from Lane), stylish direction by Lyne, a tense and twisty screenplay and a thoughtful exploration of a variety of adult issues.

In a way, it feels like a spiritual sequel to Lyne’s earlier iconic thriller Fatal Attraction – also exploring the fallout of an affair but from a different perspective.

And though it earned mixed reviews upon release, the 2002 movie is now considered one of Hollywood’s best erotic thrillers ever.

Unfaithful is airing on TV tonight on the channel Legend at 10.45pm.

It is also currently streaming on Disney+.

Here are the other movies on TV this evening:

The Last Duel – Film4 – 9pm

Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck star in this acclaimed medieval France-set historical thriller directed by Ridley Scott (the in cinemas Gladiator II), which was partly shot in Ireland.

Creed II – ITV4 – 9pm

Michael B. Jordan returns as boxer Adonis Creed in this hit sequel.

Air America – Legend Xtra – 9pm

The underseen ’90s buddy action comedy with Mel Gibson and Robert Downey Jr.

Standoff – Legend Xtra – 11.15pm

In this thriller, a troubled veteran (Thomas Jane) gets a chance at redemption by protecting a young girl from an assassin (Laurence Fishburne) after she witnesses a murder.

