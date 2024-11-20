Search icon

Entertainment

20th Nov 2024

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

The film feels like a spiritual sequel to Fatal Attraction.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (20 November) is Unfaithful, the excellent 2002 thriller drama from legendary director Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction, Jacob’s Ladder).

The film stars Diane Lane in an Oscar-nominated performance as Connie, a married woman and mother who embarks on a steamy affair with Paul (Oliver Martinez), a French book dealer in New York, after a chance encounter.

As Connie struggles with guilt but is also driven by desire and passion to continue seeing Paul, eventually her husband Edward (Richard Gere) grows suspicious.

Unfaithful boasts a trio of brilliant central performances (particularly from Lane), stylish direction by Lyne, a tense and twisty screenplay and a thoughtful exploration of a variety of adult issues.

In a way, it feels like a spiritual sequel to Lyne’s earlier iconic thriller Fatal Attraction – also exploring the fallout of an affair but from a different perspective.

And though it earned mixed reviews upon release, the 2002 movie is now considered one of Hollywood’s best erotic thrillers ever.

Unfaithful is airing on TV tonight on the channel Legend at 10.45pm.

It is also currently streaming on Disney+.

Here are the other movies on TV this evening:

The Last Duel – Film4 – 9pm

Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck star in this acclaimed medieval France-set historical thriller directed by Ridley Scott (the in cinemas Gladiator II), which was partly shot in Ireland.

Creed II – ITV4 – 9pm

Michael B. Jordan returns as boxer Adonis Creed in this hit sequel.

Air America – Legend Xtra – 9pm

The underseen ’90s buddy action comedy with Mel Gibson and Robert Downey Jr.

Standoff – Legend Xtra – 11.15pm

In this thriller, a troubled veteran (Thomas Jane) gets a chance at redemption by protecting a young girl from an assassin (Laurence Fishburne) after she witnesses a murder.

Read more:

Topics:

Movies On TV,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix has added an overlooked action thriller movie gem

action

Netflix has added an overlooked action thriller movie gem

By Stephen Porzio

An all-time classic crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Crime Thriller

An all-time classic crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

A cult classic sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A cult classic sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

America

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

By Kat O'Connor

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

thrillers

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

Disney+

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

Austin Powers

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

By Charlie Herbert

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

Netflix

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

By Zoe Hodges

Barry McGuigan’s son Shane speaks out after dad teared up speaking about daughter on I’m A Celebrity

sensitive

Barry McGuigan’s son Shane speaks out after dad teared up speaking about daughter on I’m A Celebrity

By Ava Keady

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

By Zoe Hodges

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

Coffee

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

By Harry Warner

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

America

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

By Kat O'Connor

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

Baileys

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

By Nina McLaughlin

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

News

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

thrillers

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

Disney+

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

Austin Powers

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

By Charlie Herbert

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

News

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

By Harry Warner

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

Netflix

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

By Zoe Hodges

EFL set to introduce special measures to protect James McClean

Ireland

EFL set to introduce special measures to protect James McClean

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories