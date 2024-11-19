An all-time classic crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

The tough-as-nails neo-noir is based on an Ernest Hemingway story.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 19 November) is The Killers, the classic ’60s neo-noir crime thriller.

Based on the short story of the same name by Ernest Hemingway (which was also previously adapted to great effect in 1946), the film follows two hitmen named Charlie (Lee Marvin, The Dirty Dozen) and Lee (Clu Gulager, The Last Picture Show).

This is as they are hired to kill ex-race car driver Johnny North (John Cassavetes, Rosemary’s Baby).

Completing the job, Charlie is bothered that Johnny refused to flee when facing death and by the fact that he and Lee were anonymously paid an unusually high fee for the killing.

As such, Charlie begins to investigate why someone would want Johnny dead – thinking he and Lee could earn even more money.

The Killers also co-stars Angie Dickinson (Dressed to Kill) and Ronald Reagan as a mob boss in his final film role before entering politics.

And the movie’s tough-as-nails performances, sharp screenplay and gritty direction from the legendary Don Siegel (Dirty Harry, Escape from Alcatraz, Charley Varrick) combine to make it a slick mix of crime thriller and existential mystery.

The Killers is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning at 1.15am on Legend.

Here are the other films airing on TV this evening:

Armageddon – Film4 – 9pm

In this incredibly entertaining sci-fi action flick, a group of blue-collar deep-core drillers (led by Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck) are sent by NASA to stop a gigantic asteroid on a collision course with Earth.

Creed – ITV4 – 9pm

The acclaimed first spin-off to the boxing franchise Rocky starring Michael B. Jordan.

Midnight Run – Legend – 9pm

This classic action-comedy – featuring Robert De Niro’s most surprising performance – recently turned 36 years old.

Gold – Legend Xtra – 9pm

A ’70s thriller starring 007 Roger Moore, alongside Susannah York.

Get Hard – Comedy Central – 10pm

Kevin Hart tries to prepare Will Ferrell for prison in this comedy that earned mostly negative reviews from critics.

Horror Express – Legend – 11.30pm

A well-liked ’70s sci-fi horror starring Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing and Telly Savalas.

Death Race – ITV4 – 11.40pm

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie starring Jason Statham that we’ve recommended before.

Ben is Back – BBC Two – 11.45pm

In this 2018 drama, a mother (Julia Roberts) tries to help her son (Lucas Hedges) after he returns home from rehab.

