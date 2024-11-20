Search icon

20th Nov 2024

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

Stephen Porzio

Holding a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the show is streaming in its entirety now.

Disney+ has added all nine episodes of Say Nothing, its brilliant new historical thriller series set in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.

Based on the acclaimed book of the same name by investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe, the show spans four decades.

It tells the story of sisters Dolours and Marian Price (played in their youth by Lola Petticrew and Hazel Doupe) and their involvement in the Irish Republican Army.

The series also details the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville (Judith Roddy), a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in Belfast in 1972 and never seen alive again.

Say Nothing boasts a large ensemble cast, which also includes Maxine Peake and Helen Behan as older versions of the Price sisters – along with Anthony Boyle, Martin McCann, Rory Kinnear, Stuart Graham and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

And thanks to its thoughtful retelling of recent history, its pacy direction, its compelling performances and its exquisite period detail, the show has earned rave reviews – and currently holds a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can read a sample of these positive write-ups right here:

Boston Globe: “The series, thanks to solid writing and even better acting, conjures many of the same emotions — anguish, dread, sorrow — as Keefe’s acclaimed 2018 book, and that’s quite an achievement.”

Globe and Mail: “It’s [the] final episodes that illuminate the show’s expert craftsmanship, the way it weaves between competing perspectives and combative emotions and tries to do justice to a story that may never find just that.”

Salon.com: “Say Nothing is a heavy watch… But captivating performances by Peake, Petticrew, Doupe and a fiery Boyle deliver us through the darkness of the days and years captured in its nine installments.”

Time Magazine: “Without sacrificing the specificity of Dolours’ story, Say Nothing captures the moral, ideological, and emotional complexity of such struggles, past and present.”

JOE recently spoke to one of Say Nothing’s stars Hazel Doupe about her role in Kathleen is Here, the directorial debut of Bad Sisters’ actress Eva Birthistle.

Interviewing the pair, we noted that Say Nothing and Bad Sisters’ second season were being released within days of each other.

As such, Doupe had the following advice for viewers: “I think watch one episode of Bad Sisters, then one episode of Say Nothing and then just keep rotating until you’re done.”

Birthistle agreed, stating: “Yeah, I think that’s a great idea.”

How to Watch Say Nothing

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

All nine episodes of Say Nothing are streaming on Disney+ right now.

Disney+

