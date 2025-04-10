Search icon

10th Apr 2025

Saturday Night Live finally getting UK remake after 50 years

Dan Seddon

Bob Mortimer has to be on that creative team, it’s non-negotiable.

British comedians assemble; the iconic variety show Saturday Night Live is leaping across the pond.

It’s been announced that 2026 will mark the overdue arrival of a UK version on Sky Max and streaming platform Now TV, with a plethora of local talent set to rotate their way through brand-new sketches.

As is the format’s tradition, A-list hosts and musical guests will feature too, live from London.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels is onboard the spin-off as executive producer, and fans can expect casting to be unveiled in the coming months.

“For over 50 years, Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels,” shared Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer at Sky, in a statement.

“The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year – all live from London on Saturday night!”

Lorne Michaels attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Launched all the way back in 1975 on NBC, the late-night phenomenon has been running for 50 seasons to date and kickstarted countless comic careers.

Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi and Chevy Chase appeared in the original cast, while Adam McKay, Bob Odenkirk, Conan O’Brien and Tina Fey are just some of the star names that would later cut their teeth on the writing team.

As for the social media feedback on this news, it’s definitely a mixed bag.

“SNL is very, very American in its sense of humour. It won’t travel well,” claimed one X user.

“The only way this works is to have a writing team that aren’t the revolving door of panel show guests, let’s get some new talent in the industry,” suggested someone else.

Saturday Night Live UK will premiere on 2026.

