Search icon

Entertainment

23rd Jun 2024

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

Nina McLaughlin

Oh dear…

Only Fools and Horses Fans have been left heartbroken after hearing about the reality of two of the lead’s relationship.

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst used to seem close pals back in their days playing market trader brothers Del Boy and Rodney Trotter, however things have reportedly grown tense.

The duo last reunited back in 2014, when they filmed a charity special, but it appears that their relations may have been poor for some time.

Despite this, the pair were best of buds for a long time.

“One day, Nick and I were in our very small caravan on location,” David recalled back in 1989.

“We were all fed up because nothing was happening so [we] said ‘why don’t we stage a huge row and you can storm out and say you’re leaving and I can shout at you saying don’t you ever come back again’.”

He went on:  “‘I never want to work with you’. The whole crew went stiff. Five minutes went by and the producer and director came to see me and they were quaking in their boots.

“They asked what’s going on and I told them to go see Nick. When they got to him, I couldn’t contain myself any longer and roared with laughter.

“They went from white to purple in their faces. I don’t think the producer was much impressed.”

Even if this row was a joke, it seems the reality of the pair’s relations these days isn’t far off.

Nicholas told Red Carpet News of David back in 2017: “We had a very similar work ethic and ethos – that we wanted to do our best as quickly as possible. You didn’t have very long to record an episode […] We didn’t have much time to rehearse it so we had to have each other’s back.”

David, however, has been much more upfront about the reality of their relationship. 

“He’s much more, how can I say, self-contained, perhaps, than he used to be,” David said in a 2022 interview, per The Mirror.

“So, unfortunately, we don’t see each other as much as I’d like to. But that’s how things work out sometimes.”

He revealed that he misses his old pals: “I miss it terribly. It wasn’t like going to work. It was going to have some fun with your mates. We loved each other.”

Related links:

WATCH: How I Smuggled Drugs Through Airports, Where I Hid My Money And Thriving In Spanish Prison

Topics:

David Jason,Nicholas Lynhurst,Only Fools and Horses

RELATED ARTICLES

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

David Jason

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

By JOE

David Jason set to return as Del Boy for one-off special

Channel 4

David Jason set to return as Del Boy for one-off special

By Ryan Price

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for David Jason’s return in Only Fools and Horses Christmas special tomorrow

David Jason

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for David Jason’s return in Only Fools and Horses Christmas special tomorrow

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to sell statues she discovered in skip after expert issues warning

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to sell statues she discovered in skip after expert issues warning

By Ryan Price

Viewers say new BBC police drama is ‘better than Happy Valley’

Blue Lights

Viewers say new BBC police drama is ‘better than Happy Valley’

By Nina McLaughlin

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

Entertainment

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

By Ryan Price

Viewers praise ‘incredibly unsettling’ true crime doc available to stream in the UK

Documentary

Viewers praise ‘incredibly unsettling’ true crime doc available to stream in the UK

By Ryan Price

Prime Video adds murder mystery movie being compared to Memento

murder mystery

Prime Video adds murder mystery movie being compared to Memento

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best gangster movies ever is on TV tonight

Helen Mirren

One of the best gangster movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to sell statues she discovered in skip after expert issues warning

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to sell statues she discovered in skip after expert issues warning

By Ryan Price

Europe’s ‘cheapest city for beer’ where pints cost five times less than UK average

Beer

Europe’s ‘cheapest city for beer’ where pints cost five times less than UK average

By Charlie Herbert

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

Baby

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

By Ryan Price

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

Blackpool

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

By Ryan Price

Why both Euro 2024 matches will be on at the same time tonight

euro 2024

Why both Euro 2024 matches will be on at the same time tonight

By Harry Warner

Spain could break German employment law if Lamine Yamal features again at Euro 2024

Football

Spain could break German employment law if Lamine Yamal features again at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

Lottery

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

By Charlie Herbert

Arsenal linked with Eberechi Eze as Palace star says it’s his dream to play for boyhood club

Arsenal

Arsenal linked with Eberechi Eze as Palace star says it’s his dream to play for boyhood club

By Harry Warner

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

Death

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

By Ryan Price

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

Elon Musk

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

By JOE

Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

Alan Hansen

Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

By Callum Boyle

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories