13th Feb 2024

Second series of ‘gritty’ crime drama with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score has arrived on BBC

Charlie Herbert

kin series two arrives on iplayer

All episodes are available to watch now

The second series of Kin has finally arrived on the BBC.

The critically-acclaimed Irish series follows the story of the Kinsella family, and their tense partnership with a drug cartel and crime lord Eamon Cunningham.

The AMC drama features a stellar cast, including Ciaran Hinds, Emmett J Scanlan and Aidan Gillen, with the first series arriving on UK screens a few months ago.

You can check out the season 1 trailer below:

Earlier this year, it was announced that the second series of the show would be getting a UK release, and the episodes have landed on BBC iPlayer today (February 13).

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said of the show: “All I will say is if you found the first series exciting and engrossing, just wait until you see the twists and turns in series two!”

She added: “Anchored by a tremendous cast, Kin is a powerful and intense story of love, grief, family and crime, and its devastating ramifications.”

Jennifer Ebell, Executive Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales and Acquisitions at Fifth Season, added: “Season two of this family crime drama is explosive and we are pleased the BBC joins the growing number of our international partners.”

The show has received critical acclaim since its release in 2021, and holds a perfect score of 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brits are thrilled about the prospect of a new series on their screens, with the first one having made a huge impression on viewers.

“If you’ve not watched #Kin on BBC iplayer watch it. It’s brilliant,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Anyone stuck for something to watch, try Kin on BBC iPlayer unreal telly.”

While a third said: “Kin on BBC iPlayer, what a show, unbelievable.”

All eight episodes of the second series of Kin are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now, along with all of the first series.

There’s even better news for fans as well, with a third season of Kin having reportedly already been film and a fourth commissioned by RTÉ.

