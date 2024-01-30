Search icon

30th Jan 2024

‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ trailer starring Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega leaves fans in awe

Nina McLaughlin

Fans have lost it after a fan-made trailer for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ surfaced online

The Pirates of the Caribbean series is one of the most beloved franchises of the new millennia.

However, fans have been left in flux as there has been no new films in the franchise since 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Although it was rumoured that a sixth film was already in the works, nothing has come to fruition.

During Johnny Depp’s highly publicised defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor said he had no interest in returning to work for Disney due to their strained relationship.

Despite this, fans have remained in high hopes that Captain Jack Sparrow himself will one day return to the helm of the franchise.

Whether Depp will ever return remains to be seen, but one fan took their hopes to the next level and created an AI-generated trailer for a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ with the star reprising his role.

The trailer also features Jenna Ortega, which has sent viewers crazy in calling for her to be cast in the future films.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One person wrote: “Whoever thinks of this is legit genius. If Disney did this it will be a massive hit. Jenna Ortega as daughter really suits the movie.”

A second put: “Some of these fan concepts are better than what the studios are putting out there!!”

While a third said: “These two would rock as a father /daughter pirate duo. Disney, want to save your box office, make this happen.”

“I think Jenna Ortega would be a perfect choice to play Jack Sparrow’s daughter,” a fourth put.

