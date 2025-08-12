One of the best action movies of the decade is on TV tonight

The beloved film’s much-anticipated sequel is out in cinemas this week.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 12 August) is Nobody, the excellent 2021 film that saw Bob Odenkirk surprisingly and successfully go full action man.

In the box office hit, the Better Call Saul actor plays a seemingly ordinary husband and father named Hutch Mansell, whose family is the victim of a home invasion.

After Hutch is seen as a failure for not standing up to the thieves, he sets out to retrieve what the criminals stole from him and his wife (Connie Nielsen, Gladiator).

Doing so, however, sets off a chain of events that threatens to drag Hutch back to his mysterious, violent past that he swore decades ago to leave behind.

Nobody hails from the creator of the John Wick franchise: writer Derek Kolstad.

It also features amongst its cast Aleksei Serebryakov (McMafia), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Colin Salmon (Resident Evil), Michael Ironside (Starship Troopers) and RZA (The Man with the Iron Fists).

The movie has gone on to be seen as a bit of a modern action classic.

This is thanks to its terrific against-type lead performance from Odenkirk, its fun screenplay, and its bone-crunching action set-pieces.

In fact, its sequel – titled Nobody 2 – arrives in cinemas this week on Friday, 15 August. The follow-up sees brilliant Indonesian action filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us) succeeding Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) in the director’s chair.

Holding an 84% Rotten Tomatoes score, the original Nobody is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 9pm.

It should also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website after it airs.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Ted – Comedy Central – 9pm

Thunder buddies for life.

Out of the Furnace – Legend – 9pm

This underrated, star-studded crime thriller sees Christian Bale and Casey Affleck play brothers who have fallen on hard times and wind up on the wrong side of a vicious crime lord (Woody Harrelson).

Runaway Jury – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Based on a novel by John Grisham (A Time to Kill, The Firm, The Pelican Brief), this 2003 legal thriller boasts an A-list cast.

Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg – Sky Arts – 9.15pm

A documentary about the ’60s and ’70s actress and it-girl.

Reservoir Dogs – ITV4 – 10pm

Writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s brilliant debut feature film about a heist that goes terribly wrong.

No Time to Die – ITV1- 10.45pm

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – Film4 – 10.50pm

Tom Cruise headlines this spy sequel that we recently called “one of the best action movies of the 21st century”.

Runner Runner – Legend – 11.15pm

A Princeton grad student (Justin Timberlake) gets taken under the wing of a Costa Rica-based online gambling tycoon (Ben Affleck) with a dark secret in this mid, if also watchable, thriller.

Assassin – Legend Xtra – 11.30pm

Danny Dyer is an assassin in this 2015 British action thriller that got poor reviews.