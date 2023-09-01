Margot Robbie insisted on doing Wolf Of Wall Street scene fully naked to make it more realistic

Martin Scorsese had offered to dilute the scene for her
Margot Robbie insisted on doing a scene from The Wolf of Wall Street fully nude, arguing that it was integral to her character.
Robbie had her breakthrough role in the 2013 Martin Scorsese blockbuster, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey.
The three-hour film is based on the story of controversial stockbroker Jordan Belfort, played by DiCaprio, with Robbie playing Naomi Lapaglia, Belfort’s second wife in the film.
Since its release it has gone down as one of the best films of the decade, and is arguably Leonardo DiCaprio’s greatest role.
And although Robbie is now one of the biggest names in Hollywood, she was relatively unknown before starring as Naomi Lapaglia, Belfort’s second wife, in the film.
Along with the fantastic performances and brilliant story, The Wolf of Wall Street is famous for having some pretty wild scenes, including a number of sex scenes. One scene involved Robbie being fully nude scene, and she understandably had concerns before filming.
But when Scorsese offered to reduce the nudity in the scene, the Aussie actor insisted that it went ahead as planned in order to preserve the integrity of her character.
Speaking to the Telegraph in 2014, aged just 23, she said: “I think nudity for the sake of nudity is shameful. If they’ve put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that’s disgusting. And you can always tell.
“But I also think it’s disgusting when someone would have got naked in real life, in the film they conveniently leave their bra on, or hold up the bed sheet. Seeing someone being choreographed into being covered up irritates me just as much.”
She continued: “The whole point of Naomi is that her body is her only form of currency in this world. So when Marty [Scorsese] was trying to help me out, and said in the scene where she seduces Jordan perhaps I could have a robe on, I said she wouldn’t. She has to be naked. She’s laying her cards on the table.”
Not that this made things any less awkward for Robbie as she filmed the scene.
In a 2018 interview with NET-A-PORTER she said: “It doesn’t come across when you’re watching the movie, but in reality we’re in a tiny bedroom with 30 crew crammed in.
“All men. And for 17 hours I’m pretending to be touching myself. It’s just a very weird thing and you have to bury the embarrassment and absurdity, really deep, and fully commit.”
