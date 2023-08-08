Netflix viewers stunned after discovering 9875 code hack

Game-changing
Netflix users have hailed the discovery of the 9875 code, which has changed the way they use the platform.
One of Netflix’s most popular genres is true crime documentaries and shows. Whether it’s series focusing on serial killers such as Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy or documentaries looking at unsolved crimes from the past, many of us go mad for a bit of grisly true crime.
But it can feel like every piece of television ever created is on Netflix sometimes, making it an often daunting task to try and trawl through countless shows before finally finding something you want to watch.
This is where the 9875 code comes in handy.
If you’re into true crime docs, then simply go to the search-bar on the Netflix app and type in 9875.
This will pull up every single true crime movie and documentary available to watch on the platform, saving you having to search them all out individually.
The hack has been shared widely on TikTok and has been an absolute game-changer for some.
One person wrote on social media: “Discovering code 9875 on Netflix was the best thing ever.”
Another said: “Netflix code 9875 really is something…”
And a third commented: “If you love true crime you’ll love this!! Enter the code 9875 in your search page on Netflix… you’re WELCOME!!”
The method isn’t foolproof, with some pointing out that shows such as Peppa Pig and Shrek Forever After came up when they typed in the code.
Don’t worry if true crime isn’t your thing though – there’s a ‘secret’ code for pretty much every genre imaginable.
One of the most useful things the codes can be used for is finding films suitable for various age categories, so parents in particular may want to grab a pen and paper and note these down.
- Movies for ages 0 to 2: 6796
- Movies for ages 2 to 4: 6218
- Movies for ages 5 to 7: 5455
- Movies for ages 8 to 10: 561
- Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962
As for the dozens of other codes, you can find them all below:
- Action & Adventure: 1365
- Action Comedies: 43040
- Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568
- Action Thrillers: 43048
- Adult Animation: 11881
- Adventures: 7442
- African Movies: 3761
- Alien Sci-Fi: 3327
- Animal Tales: 5507
- Anime: 7424
- Anime Action: 2653
- Anime Comedies: 9302
- Anime Dramas: 452
- Anime Fantasy: 11146
- Anime Features: 3063
- Anime Horror: 10695
- Anime Sci-Fi: 2729
- Anime Series: 6721
- Art House Movies: 29764
- Asian Action Movies: 77232
- Australian Movies: 5230
- B-Horror Movies: 819
- Baseball Movies: 12339
- Basketball Movies: 12762
- Belgian Movies: 262
- Biographical Docs: 3652
- Biographical Dramas: 3179
- Boxing Movies: 12443
- British Movies: 10757
- British TV Shows: 52117
- Campy Movies: 1252
- Children & Family Movies: 783
- Chinese Movies: 3960
- Classic Action & Adventure: 46576
- Classic Comedies: 31694
- Classic Dramas: 29809
- Classic Foreign Movies: 32473
- Classic Movies: 31574
- Classic Musicals: 32392
- Classic Romantic Movies: 31273
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147
- Classic Thrillers: 46588
- Classic TV Shows: 46553
- Classic War Movies: 48744
- Classic Westerns: 47465
- Comedies: 6548
- Comic Book and Superhero: 10118
- Country & Western/Folk: 1105
- Courtroom Dramas: 2748
- Creature Features: 6895
- Crime Action & Adventure: 9584
- Crime Documentaries: 9875
- Crime Dramas: 6889
- Crime Thrillers: 10499
- Crime TV Shows: 26146
- Cult Comedies: 9434
- Cult Horror Movies: 10944
- Cult Movies: 7627
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734
- Cult TV Shows: 74652
- Dark Comedies: 869
- Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028
- Disney: 67673
- Disney Musicals: 59433
- Documentaries: 6839
- Dramas: 5763
- Dramas based on Books: 4961
- Dramas based on real life: 3653
- Dutch Movies: 10606
- Eastern European Movies: 5254
- Education for Kids: 10659
- Epics: 52858
- Experimental Movies: 11079
- Faith & Spirituality: 26835
- Faith & Spirituality Movies: 52804
- Family Features: 51056
- Fantasy Movies: 9744
- Film Noir: 7687
- Food & Travel TV: 72436
- Football Movies: 12803
- Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828
- Foreign Comedies: 4426
- Foreign Documentaries: 5161
- Foreign Dramas: 2150
- Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies: 8243
- Foreign Horror Movies: 8654
- Foreign Movies: 7462
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485
- Foreign Thrillers: 10306
- French Movies: 58807
- Gangster Movies: 31851
- Gay & Lesbian Dramas: 500
- German Movies: 58886
- Greek Movies: 61115
- Historical Documentaries: 5349
- Horror Comedy: 89585
- Horror Movies: 8711
- Independent Action & Adventure: 11804
- Independent Comedies: 4195
- Independent Dramas: 384
- Independent Movies: 7077
- Independent Thrillers: 3269
- Indian Movies: 10463
- Irish Movies: 58750
- Italian Movies: 8221
- Japanese Movies: 10398
- Jazz & Easy Listening: 10271
- Kids Faith & Spirituality: 751423
- Kids Music: 52843
- Kids’ TV: 27346
- Korean Movies: 5685
- Korean TV Shows: 67879
- Late Night Comedies: 1402
- Latin American Movies: 1613
- Latin Music: 10741
- Martial Arts Movies: 8985
- Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695
- Middle Eastern Movies: 5875
- Military Action & Adventure: 2125
- Military Documentaries: 4006
- Military Dramas: 11
- Military TV Shows: 25804
- Miniseries: 4814
- Mockumentaries: 26
- Monster Movies: 947
- Movies based on children’s books: 10056
- Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361
- Music: 1701
- Musicals: 13335
- Mysteries: 9994
- New Zealand Movies: 63782
- Period Pieces: 12123
- Political Comedies: 2700
- Political Documentaries: 7018
- Political Dramas: 6616
- Political Thrillers: 10504
- Psychological Thrillers: 5505
- Quirky Romance: 36103
- Reality TV: 9833
- Religious Documentaries: 10005
- Rock & Pop Concerts: 3278
- Romantic Comedies: 5475
- Romantic Dramas: 1255
- Romantic Favorites: 502675
- Romantic Foreign Movies: 7153
- Romantic Independent Movies: 9916
- Romantic Movies: 8883
- Russian: 11567
- Satanic Stories: 6998
- Satires: 4922
- Scandinavian Movies: 9292
- Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492
- Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926
- Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916
- Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694
- Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014
- Science & Nature Documentaries: 2595
- Science & Nature TV: 52780
- Screwball Comedies: 9702
- Showbiz Dramas: 5012
- Showbiz Musicals: 13573
- Silent Movies: 53310
- Slapstick Comedies: 10256
- Slasher and Serial Killer Movies: 8646
- Soccer Movies: 12549
- Social & Cultural Documentaries: 3675
- Social Issue Dramas: 3947
- Southeast Asian Movies: 9196
- Spanish Movies: 58741
- Spiritual Documentaries: 2760
- Sports & Fitness: 9327
- Sports Comedies: 5286
- Sports Documentaries: 180
- Sports Dramas: 7243
- Sports Movies: 4370
- Spy Action & Adventure: 10702
- Spy Thrillers: 9147
- Stage Musicals: 55774
- Stand-up Comedy: 11559
- Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800
- Steamy Thrillers: 972
- Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023
- Supernatural Thrillers: 11140
- Tearjerkers: 6384
- Teen Comedies: 3519
- Teen Dramas: 9299
- Teen Screams: 52147
- Teen TV Shows: 60951
- Thrillers: 8933
- Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159
- TV Action & Adventure: 10673
- TV Cartoons: 11177
- TV Comedies: 10375
- TV Documentaries: 10105
- TV Dramas: 11714
- TV Horror: 83059
- TV Mysteries: 4366
- TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1372
- TV Shows: 83
- Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472
- Vampire Horror Movies: 75804
- Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930
- Westerns: 7700
- World Music Concerts: 2856
- Zombie Horror Movies: 75405
