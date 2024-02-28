Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

There’s plenty of gems waiting to be rewatched or discovered.

As February winds down, we have compiled this list of 20 major movies that have been added to Netflix throughout the month. Enjoy!

Allied

This spy thriller centres around a Canadian intelligence officer (Brad Pitt) and a French Resistance fighter (Marion Cotillard) who fall in love while posing as a married couple during a mission in 1942.

However, after settling down in London, their relationship becomes tested by the pressures of war.

Chappie

In this South African sci-fi action flick from the director of District 9, an artificial general intelligence law enforcement robot (voiced by Sharlto Copley) is captured and taught by gangsters to commit crime.

Dev Patel, Hugh Jackman and Sigourney Weaver co-star.

Crossroads

Britney Spears stars in this hit teen road comedy-drama from 2002.

The Devil Wears Prada

“Are you wearing the Ch…,” “Chanel boots? Yeah, I am.”

Duplex

Danny DeVito directs this black comedy about a young couple (Ben Stiller and Drew Barrymore) who move into a gorgeous duplex in a perfect New York neighborhood but wind up going to war with the old lady (Eileen Essell) who lives on the rent-controlled top floor.

Emeile

Irish actress Sarah Bolger stars as a sinister babysitter in this horror with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Green Book

Mahershala Ali is pianist Don Shirley and Viggo Mortensen in the bodyguard assigned to protect him as the musician tours the Deep South in the ’60s.

Green Book won three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Ali.

King Richard

Will Smith won an Oscar – in a highly controversial ceremony – for this acclaimed sports drama telling the true story of Richard Williams (Smith), an undeterred father with a plan to take his daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) from the streets of Compton in California to the global stage as legendary tennis icons.

Lady Macbeth

Florence Pugh made her big screen breakthrough in this very dark and twisty thriller.

Last Breath

This very well-reviewed 2019 documentary details how a diver had his umbilical cable severed and became trapped around 100 metres under the sea without heat or light and with only the small amount of breathing gas in his backup tank.

The Love Punch

Pierce Brosnan and Emma Thompson lead the cast of this British comedy caper.

Mea Culpa

This Netflix original thriller from writer-director Tyler Perry follows a criminal defense attorney (Kelly Rowland), who takes the case of an artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Mr Right

In this decent romantic action comedy, a woman (Anna Kendrick) discovers that her new boyfriend (Sam Rockwell) is a former professional hitman

My Son

A dark mystery thriller featuring an improvised central performance by James McAvoy.

Northern Comfort

This 2023 comedy stars Timothy Spall as one of a diverse group of people with a chronic fear of flying who become stranded in Iceland.

The Outfit

Oscar-winner Mark Rylance is a tailor for the Irish mob in ’50s Chicago in what is one of the best gangster films of recent years.

Past Lives

This romantic drama follows the relationship between two South Korean people (Greta Lee and Teo Yoo) over 24 years, during which time one of them moves to the US.

One of 2023’s best movies, Past Lives is nominated for Best Picture at next month’s Oscars.

Sense and Sensibility

Director Ang Lee (Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi) and writer-star Emma Thompson’s beloved ’90s version of Jane Austen’s classic novel.

She’s Gotta Have It

The debut film of future Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee (Do the Right Thing, BlacKkKlansman).

Young Adult

Oscar winner Charlize Theron stars in this acclaimed comedy-drama from the makers of Juno about a successful writer of teen literature who returns to her hometown with a dual mission: to relive her glory days and steal away her now-married high-school sweetheart (Patrick Wilson).