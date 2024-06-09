Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

And it is loosely based on a sort-of true story

In great news for people who often all asleep while watching Netflix, the streaming service has released a new series that can be watched in any order.

And, depending where they start, it will give viewers a completely different viewpoint of the plot.

The aptly named Kaleidoscope is a non-linear anthology series and centres around a heist. It has eight episodes, each named after a colour, such as pink, white, yellow and green and hits the screens early next year.

According to Netflix, the series, starring Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Tati Gabrielle, “is told through a unique streaming experience, where viewers will enter the crime at different moments in time”.

The series spans 25 years and follows a team of masterful thieves who try and crack and seemingly unbreakable vault to get their hands on what could be the biggest criminal payday in history.

But first they must get past the FBI.

Interestingly, the show’s creator Eric Garcia says the series is loosely based on a sort-of true story – a revelation that adds even more intrigue to the puzzling series.

He explained: “After Hurricane Sandy, $70 billion worth of bonds got flooded in the basement of the DTCC, which is a large clearing effort that’s owned by a bunch of the big banks. To my mind, I was like, ‘Well, that’s a perfect coverup for a heist!’”

Unlike other crime series where the plot follows a pretty standard chronology and format to keep you locked in, Kaleidoscope let’s viewers choose which episode they want to kick off the series.

It’s all the same puzzle, you just start with a different piece, executive producer Russell Fine explained: “When you watch Kaleidoscope, all the information is there to be able to connect the dots and know the story.”

The series covers 24 years before the heist to six months after, so viewers will either go back in time, or work their way into the present.

Garcia added: “Being able to move around and watch different orders gives you a different viewpoint on the characters. There are questions that are going to be asked in one episode that are answered in another episode.

“Similarly, there’ll be answers in an episode that you’re watching that you don’t even know are answers to something until you see the question when you watch another episode.”

