Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

The first series of Monster was one of Netflix’s most successful shows

Netflix has confirmed the real-world killer who will be the subject of the second season of its hit Monster series.

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became one of Netflix’s biggest shows when it dropped on the streaming service back in 2022. The 10-part series saw Evan Peters star as the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal,” who killed and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

The true crime drama dramatised Dahmer’s life, crimes and eventual capture by police in 1991.

DAHMER reached one billion view hours in its first 60 days, becoming just the fourth Netflix series to achieve this milestone.

Following its success, Netflix announced in 2023 that a second Monster series was on the way, this time focusing on a different serial killer.

This time, creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan will be looking at the crimes of two killers whose crimes made headlines across the US in the 1990s.

The series will be called Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Lyle and Erik Menendez were two brothers who killed their parents in 1989 in a crime that captivated the US.

The brothers fatally shot their parents in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. During their trials, they cited years of abuse as the reason for the murders, but prosecutors argued that their motive was to get their hands on the family fortune.

Both ended up being convicted of first-degree murder and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A stellaer cast has already been lined up for the second Monster series, with Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny starring as parents Jose and Kitty Menendez, whilst Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch will portray brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Javier Bardem

Chloë Sevigny

Cooper Koch

Nicholas Chavez



MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Only on Netflix, in 2024. pic.twitter.com/cXDi8BQJzZ — Netflix (@netflix) January 15, 2024

Nathan Lane also joins the cast as investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, who covered the trials for Vanity Fair.

Ari Graynor, Leslie Grossman and Dallas Roberts are also amongst the cast for the highly-anticipated series.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will premiere on Netflix later in 2024.

Related links:

New thriller about giant shark in Paris has just dropped on Netflix

Netflix has added these 20 huge movies to its library

Netflix viewers in for a treat as new Harlan Coben series gets major announcement