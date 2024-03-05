Megamind sequel debuts with rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

The Megamind sequel has managed to debut with a rare 0 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning not one critic has given it a positive review.

Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate was released on Peacock in the US at the start of March and is the feature-length sequel to 2010 film Megamind.

The first film starred Will Ferrell as Megamind, alongside the likes of Tina Fey, Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, and David Cross and was an undeniable success, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing animated superhero film of all time and holding a score of 73 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

But the same can’t be said for the sequel which saw none of the original cast return, at the time of writing, holds a 0 per cent score on the review aggregator site.

Whilst this is only from five reviews, the film hasn’t fared much better with audiences. After more than 500 audience scores, it sits on a pitiful eight per cent.

In a 2/10 review, Collider said the film “doesn’t know how to justify its own existence”, adding that the supporting characters have “barely any development” and the production design is “lacklustre at best.”

Meanwhile, IGN slammed the movie as a “superfluous sequel that would be destined for the bargain bin if it ever made the leap from streaming to DVD.”

And in a 2/4 review for RogerEbert, Nell Minow said Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate is “not fresh, with derivative visuals and mostly nondescript voice talent”, adding that the film is “intermittently funny and briefly heartwarming, as though they ran the original through the washing machine a few times, and then faxed it.”

Related links:

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything