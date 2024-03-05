Search icon

Entertainment

05th Mar 2024

Megamind sequel debuts with rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

Charlie Herbert

megamind sequel

The Megamind sequel has managed to debut with a rare 0 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning not one critic has given it a positive review.

Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate was released on Peacock in the US at the start of March and is the feature-length sequel to 2010 film Megamind.

The first film starred Will Ferrell as Megamind, alongside the likes of Tina Fey, Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, and David Cross and was an undeniable success, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing animated superhero film of all time and holding a score of 73 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

But the same can’t be said for the sequel which saw none of the original cast return, at the time of writing, holds a 0 per cent score on the review aggregator site.

Whilst this is only from five reviews, the film hasn’t fared much better with audiences. After more than 500 audience scores, it sits on a pitiful eight per cent.

In a 2/10 review, Collider said the film “doesn’t know how to justify its own existence”, adding that the supporting characters have “barely any development” and the production design is “lacklustre at best.”

Meanwhile, IGN slammed the movie as a “superfluous sequel that would be destined for the bargain bin if it ever made the leap from streaming to DVD.”

And in a 2/4 review for RogerEbert, Nell Minow said Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate is “not fresh, with derivative visuals and mostly nondescript voice talent”, adding that the film is “intermittently funny and briefly heartwarming, as though they ran the original through the washing machine a few times, and then faxed it.”

Related links:

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

Topics:

DreamWorks,megamind

RELATED ARTICLES

Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks dumps Disney

Disney

Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks dumps Disney

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

A Willy Wonka experience horror movie ‘is now in the works’

Horror

A Willy Wonka experience horror movie ‘is now in the works’

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton’s uncle asked ‘where is she’ live on air

Celebrity Big Brother

Kate Middleton’s uncle asked ‘where is she’ live on air

By Charlie Herbert

House of the Dragon to return sooner than expected, HBO confirms

Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon to return sooner than expected, HBO confirms

By Charlie Herbert

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By Charlie Herbert

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

matthew lillard

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

By Charlie Herbert

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

Jeremy Clarkson

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

By JOE

Kate Middleton’s ‘first public picture’ since surgery sparks even more bizarre conspiracies

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s ‘first public picture’ since surgery sparks even more bizarre conspiracies

By JOE

Ten Hag ‘expected to be replaced’ as Man United coach in the summer

Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag ‘expected to be replaced’ as Man United coach in the summer

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag called ‘deluded’ after post-Manchester derby defeat comments

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag called ‘deluded’ after post-Manchester derby defeat comments

By Callum Boyle

Kate Middleton ‘spotted in public’ for first time since surgery

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton ‘spotted in public’ for first time since surgery

By Kat O'Connor

A Willy Wonka experience horror movie ‘is now in the works’

Horror

A Willy Wonka experience horror movie ‘is now in the works’

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton’s uncle asked ‘where is she’ live on air

Celebrity Big Brother

Kate Middleton’s uncle asked ‘where is she’ live on air

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

House of the Dragon to return sooner than expected, HBO confirms

Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon to return sooner than expected, HBO confirms

By Charlie Herbert

Paul Tierney removed from refereeing duties following Nottingham Forest v Liverpool mistake

Paul Tierney removed from refereeing duties following Nottingham Forest v Liverpool mistake

By JOE

Elliot Page says he had 2-year secret relationship with his co-star

Elliot Page says he had 2-year secret relationship with his co-star

By Nina McLaughlin

Wayne Rooney says he wants to be Man United’s next manager as new role announced

Manchester United

Wayne Rooney says he wants to be Man United’s next manager as new role announced

By Charlie Herbert

Football fans are all saying the same thing after Wayne Rooney lands new job

Wayne Rooney

Football fans are all saying the same thing after Wayne Rooney lands new job

By Charlie Herbert

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories